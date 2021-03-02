Chris Gayle targets T20 World Cup defence with Windies on comeback
Opening batsman Chris Gayle has set his sights on a third Twenty20 World Cup with West Indies as he prepares to return to international cricket after an absence of two years ahead of their T20 series against Sri Lanka starting on Wednesday.
Former captain Gayle last played for West Indies in a one-day international against India in 2019 in what he then described as his last international appearance.
Gayle has kept himself busy in T20 leagues across the world and played two matches for Quetta Gladiator in the ongoing Pakistan Super League before returning to Antigua.
The 41-year-old, who was part of the 2012 and 2016 T20 World Cup-winning teams, said he was focussed on clinching the three-match home series but the bigger target is to defend their T20 title in this year's World Cup beginning in October.
"The bigger picture is actually to get three T20 titles under my belt. That's actually the goal I'm setting," Gayle said.
"The World Cup is still a long way off but by the time you blink it's World Cup time. So we have to try and keep the energy, keep fit, be ready and show the region what we are capable of.
"We have quite a few series coming up and we have a lot of cricket leading up to that. We'll try and take as much as possible out of these series."
- India vs England: Cheteshwar Pujara has a chance to do what even the great Sachin Tendulkar couldn't.
- Steyn is currently playing the Pakistan Super League for Quetta Gladiators.
- India vs England: Waugh said that pitches which offer turn from Day 1 of a Test match are not acceptable.
- India vs England: "I feel that he's an absolute Rockstar, one of the biggest match winners that India has ever produced," Chopra said.
- Jadeja has been a standout performer for India with both bat and ball in the last one year. But Team India hasn’t missed him much as Washington Sundar and Axar Patel have made their debuts in his absence and displayed that they belong in international cricket.
- 28 out of 30 wickets fell to spinners. England team management got their strategy wrong as they went in with three seamers on turning track.
