Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
Chris Jordon defies gravity to take stunning catch in Big Bash League - Watch

Chris Jordon defies gravity to take stunning catch in Big Bash League - Watch

Fawad Ahmed had bowled a half-volley to Dan Christian and the batsman had slogged the ball, but Chris Jordon came running from long-on and took an amazing diving catch to his right.

Dec 21, 2019
Chris Jordan in action.
Chris Jordan in action.(Twitter)
         

Perth Scorchers all-rounder Chris Jordon on Saturday took a stunning, gravity-defying catch against Melbourne Renegades in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

Jordon took the catch in the 18th over of the Renegades’ innings. Fawad Ahmed had bowled a half-volley to Dan Christian and the batsman had slogged the ball, but Jordon came running from long-on and took an amazing diving catch to his right.

READ: IPL Auction: Unsold overseas XI that can challenge current franchises

BBL’s official handle tweeted the video of the catch and captioned the post as: “Chris Jordan, ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!! #BBL09”.

 

International Cricket Council (ICC) also posted the same video and said: “Chris Jordan, just wow”.

This catch by Jordon helped Scorchers turn the tide of the game. In the end, Scorchers defended the total of 196 and as a result, won the match by 11 runs.

READ: Kohli can go past Border and Kallis in 3rd ODI against West Indies

In the match, Jordon finished with bowling figures of 2-30.

For Scorchers, Mitchell Marsh top-scored with a knock of 56 runs, while for Renegades, Beau Webster registered a score of 67 runs.

