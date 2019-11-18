Chris Lynn creates T10 history after being released by Kolkata Knight Riders

cricket

Chris Lynn created history during the Abu Dhabi T10 League encounter between Maratha Arabians and Team Abu Dhabi as he slammed 91 runs off just 30 deliveries. This is currently the highest individual score in this format as he surpassed Alex Hales’ 87* (32) in 2018. The Australia cricketer dominated the opposition bowlers and his destructive innings comprised of nine fours and seven sixes.

This innings came days after he was released by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Thanks to the brilliant batting performance, Maratha Arabians were able to post an impressive score of 138 for the loss of two wickets.

Lynn was among the 13 players released by KKR ahead of the auction on December 19 and the list also included veteran stars like Robin Uthappa and Piyush Chawla. When it comes to Lynn, it seems KKR’s patience finally ran out as far as his injury record is concerned. He played 13 matches last term but his fitness was quite doubtful.

Another India veteran who has been shown the door is spinner Piyush Chawla. Despite picking up 10 wickets last term, Chawla’s powers have been receding in the last few season. Moreover, KKR have abundance of young talent in spin department and that may have played its part in the release of Chawla.

The other players who have been released by KKR are Anrich Nortje, Carlos Brathwaite, Joe Denly, KC Cariappa, Matt Kelly, Nikhil Naik, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Shrikant Mundhe