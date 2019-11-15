IPL 2020 Trading: Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn among 11 players released by Kolkata Knight Riders

cricket

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:26 IST

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders decided to let go off veteran stars Robin Uthappa and Piyush Chawla ahead of the of the much-anticipated Indian Premier League auction which is scheduled to take place on December 19 in Kolkata. The teams were allowed to trade within themselves with the deadline being November 15. In total, KKR have retained 13 players from their original squad while Mumbai batsman Siddhesh Lad has been traded in for the next edition of the league.

Star batsman Robin Uthappa is the biggest name to leave KKR ahead of the auction. After playing part in both title-winning campaigns, Uthappa has finally been let go by the franchise. The dashing right-hander is one of the highest run-getters in the history of the league with 4411 runs in 177 match.

As for Chris Lynn, it seems KKR’s patience finally ran out as far as the right-hander’s injury record is concerned. He played 13 matches last term but his fitness remained under scanner.

Another India veteran who has been shown the door is spinner Piyush Chawla. Despite picking up 10 wickets last term, Chawla’s powers have been receding in the last few season. Moreover, KKR have abundance of young talent in spin department and that may have played its part in the release of Chawla.

The other players who have been released by KKR are Anrich Nortje, Carlos Brathwaite, Joe Denly, KC Cariappa, Matt Kelly, Nikhil Naik, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Shrikant Mundhe