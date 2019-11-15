IPL 2020 Trading: Hetmyer, Stoinis among 11 big names released by Royal Challengers Bangalore

cricket

Royal Challengers Bangalore have gone in for the jugular, not the first time though, releasing as many as 11 players with the IPL 2020 trading window coming to a close on Friday. RCB finished a disappointing 8th in the points table last season and the wooden spooners are looking for a fresh start under the guidance of newly appointed team director Mike Hesson.

Among the big names released by RCB are Caribbean power hitter Shimron Hetmyer, who was bought last year itself. Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis too has received the boot along with compatriot Nathan Coulter-Nile. Kiwi all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme and paceman Tim Southee to have been off loaded by the Virat Kohli-led franchise.

The other players to have been released are Akshdeep Nath, Himmat Singh, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Milind Kumar, Heinrich Klaasen.

Speaking about the player retentions, RCB chairman Sanjeev Churiwala said: “For the 13th season of IPL, we want a balanced core team. The process of retention and release of players is always a difficult decision and yet a pivotal part of the team selection.”

While we acknowledge the contribution of all our players in the previous sessions, in preparation to the upcoming season, we have further fine-tuned the squad and have decided to release players in order to get closer to our current cricket strategy. So, here’s hoping for a good start to the next season of IPL”

RCB have reached the final of IPL on three occasions but are yet to win the tournament. Along with Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab, they are only the third team of the original eight franchises to have never been crowned champions.

The franchise has made big changes in the coaching staff as well, bringing in Hesson and Simon Katich in place of Gary Kirsten.