Friday, Nov 15, 2019

IPL 2020 Trading: Chennai Super Kings release five players including Mohit Sharma and Sam Billings

IPL 2020: The teams were allowed to trade within themselves with the deadline being November 15, however, last year’s runner’s up CSK have decided not to bring in any one in place of the players they decided to let go.

cricket Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of CSK cricketer Mohit Sharma
File image of CSK cricketer Mohit Sharma(BCCI Image)
         

Chennai Super Kings have opted to release five players ahead of the much-anticipated Indian Premier League auction which is scheduled to take place on December 19 in Kolkata. The teams were allowed to trade within themselves with the deadline being November 15, however, last year’s runner’s up CSK have decided not to bring in any one in place of the players they decided to let go.

Among the players who have been shown the door are English duo Sam Billings and David Willey. Billings featured in just one match for CSK last season while Willey missed the entire season due to personal reasons.

Mohit Sharma has seen his form go down in last few season and injuries haven’t helped his cause either. After scalping 20 and 23 wickets in his first two seasons, however, since rejoining CSK from KXIP, Mohit could muster just seven and one wicket in last two seasons.  

The other two uncapped Indian players who have been released by CSK are Dhruv Shorey and Chaitanya Bishnoi.

This means that CSK are left with a total purse of 14.6 Cr for 2020 auction. They had 3.2 Cr left after the 2019 auction besides 3 Cr additional purse for the upcoming auction. After releasing five players, 8.4 Cr has been added to their total purse for Kolkata auction.

