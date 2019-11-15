e-paper
IPL 2020 Trading: Sunrisers Hyderabad release Shakib al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, retain David Warner

The franchise released five players - Yusuf Pathan, Shakib al Hasan, Martin Guptill, Deepak Hooda and Ricky Bhui from the squad.

cricket Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
David Warner was retained by SRH.
David Warner was retained by SRH.(IPL)
         

Indian Premier League franchise announced their list of retained players ahead of the auctions which are set to take place next month in Kolkata. The franchise released five players - Yusuf Pathan, Shakib al Hasan, Martin Guptill, Deepak Hooda and Ricky Bhui from the squad. The release of Hooda and Yusuf came as a little surprise with both the players struggling with form in the last season. While Hooda scored just 64 runs in 11 games, Pathan had scored just 40 runs.

On the other hand, New Zealand’s Martin Guptill did not get a chance to play too many games last season, and his string of poor performances in international cricket in recent times may have led the side to release the opening batsman.

Also read: KXIP release David Miller after 8 seasons, retain Chris Gayle

Despite Shakib al Hasan being an integral part of SRH’s bowling unit, the ban laid down on him recently for corruption, may have led the side to make a decision on him to be released.

Here is the full list of players retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad:

SRH Retained players: Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Billy Stanlake, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan

SRH released players: Yusuf Pathan, Shakib al Hasan, Martin Guptill, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui

