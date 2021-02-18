Chris Morris goes past Yuvraj Singh to attract highest-ever bid in IPL auctions, sold to Rajasthan Royals for 16.25 cr
Chris Morris shattered records to become the most expensive player sold in the history of IPL auction. Morris was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for 16.25 cr - which is the highest bid for any player in IPL auction.
Morris beat Yuvraj Singh's record of being the most expensive player in IPL auction. Yuvraj was picked up by Delhi Daredevils (Now Delhi Capitals) for 16 crore in IPL 2015.
Most Expensive players of IPL auction
Chris Morris - 16.25 crore
Yuvraj SIngh - 16 crore
Pat Cummins - 15.5 crore
Ben Stokes - 14.5 crore
Glenn Maxwell -14.25 crore
Morris had a base price of 75 lakh. At first Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals were battling for the South African all-rounder, who was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of IPL 2021.
RCB did try to get Morris back but when the bidding cross 10 crore with MI and Rajasthan Royals showing no signs of backing away, they decided to opt out.
It was Rajasthan Royals who pipped Mumbai Indians to bag Morris for the record-breaking amount of 16.25 crore.
Chris Morris IPL record
Morris has played 70 matches in IPL so far, scoring 555 runs at an impressive strike rate of 157.87. He has 80 wickets to go with it at an economy rate of 7.81.
Morris had a pretty decent last season with RCB. In 9 matches, he picked up 11 wicket at an economy rate of 6.63. But his low returns with the bat was perhaps one of the reasons why they decided to let go of him.
