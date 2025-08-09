Chris Woakes prepared to ditch surgery to play Ashes despite injury rebound chances: ‘Risk you’re willing to take’

Chris Woakes is refusing to rule himself out of the upcoming Ashes series despite a serious shoulder injury sustained during the thrilling fifth Test against India at The Oval. The England pacer dislocated his left shoulder while diving to stop a boundary off Karun Nair’s shot on Day 1 of the match, a moment that instantly raised concerns about his availability for the crucial series starting in late November. England's Chris Woakes walks out to bat(Action Images via Reuters)

Despite the injury, Woakes displayed remarkable courage by coming out to bat at number 11 in England’s run-chase in the second innings. With the team needing 17 runs to win the match, Woakes walked out to bat bravely with his arm in a sling. While he luckily didn't have to face a single delivery throughout his stay at the crease, England ultimately fell short by just six runs. Woakes' determination earned widespread applause from fans and teammates alike, highlighting his commitment even in the face of physical adversity.

Now 36, Woakes is awaiting detailed medical scans to determine the full extent of the damage to his shoulder. While surgery remains an option, there is growing optimism that rehabilitation might provide a faster path to recovery. Woakes explained to BBC Sport that a rehab-focused approach could see him regain strength in as little as eight weeks, potentially allowing him to feature in the Ashes. In contrast, surgery would likely sideline him for three to four months, ruling him out of the series against Australia.

“I’m waiting to see what the extent of the damage is but I think the options will be to have surgery or to go down a rehab route and try and get it as strong as possible,” Woakes said.

“I suppose naturally with that there will be a chance of a recurrence, but I suppose that could be a risk that you’re just willing to take sort of thing.

“What I’ve heard from physios and specialists is that the rehab of a surgery option would be closer to four months, or three to four months. That’s obviously touching on the Ashes and Australia so it makes it tricky. From a rehab point of view you can probably get it strong again within eight weeks. So that could be an option, but again obviously still waiting to get the full report on it.”

Woakes among primary English bowlers

Woakes now carries the responsibility of being the senior bowler in England’s lineup following the retirements of Stuart Broad and James Anderson. His presence will be vital if England are to mount a challenge Down Under, and his potential availability would be a significant boost to a bowling attack searching for both skill and leadership.

The first Ashes Test begins November 20 in Perth.