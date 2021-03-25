'Jasprit Bumrah is why India are where they are at the moment, he can surprise you at anytime': Clive Lloyd

Over the last few years, the pacers of the Indian cricket team have been proving their mettle all across the world. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav have done a commendable job in recent times while the new crop of fast bowlers are also emerging as match winners.

India’s historic triumph in the Test series Down Under is the biggest example to prove this point. There was a moment when the senior pacers kept on getting sidelined with injuries and the youngsters came up to shoulder the responsibilities. As a result, the Indian team did the unexpected and defeated Australia at the Gabba by 3 wickets to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.

Former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd has also lauded the current Indian pace battery and said that the team management has developed a culture of bringing in fast bowlers that has yielded positive results. While speaking to The Telegraph, the 2-time World Cup champion said that the Indian cricketer are ‘much fitter now than they were before’.

“India have a better crop of fast bowlers than they had earlier and that’s because of the MRF Centre in Chennai. They have developed the culture of bringing in fast bowlers there and it’s been a success. Indian cricketers are much fitter now than they were before. It shows in their movements on the field,” Lloyd wrote in his column for Telegraph.

Llyod further spoke about Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah and said that the latter has the ability to rescue the team when it's struggling in a game.

“He’s (Bumrah) thinking all the time and can surprise you any time. He can bowl the vicious bouncer, he can get the ball to swing around, he bowls the slower ones. That is why India are where they are at the moment. He can provide breakthroughs at a time when the side is struggling,” Lloyd said.

On being asked if Virat Kohli can be considered as a great, Lloyd said, “He’s a tremendous cricketer. I forgot to mention people like Kane Williamson. I admire him quite a lot. There’s also Geoffrey Boycott whom I didn’t mention. You’d pay money to go and watch them.

“Don’t forget people like Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman... All tremendous batsmen. For quite a number of years, Rahul Dravid was your best batsman. I am now admiring young Rishabh Pant.”