'India have a machine to manufacture youngsters for every format': Inzamam-ul-Haq praises Krunal Pandya, Prasidh Krishna

After match-changing performances by debutants Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna in India’s 66-run win in the first ODI against England, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said India have set-up a machine to manufacture youngsters for every format who turn up and give impactful performances in their first match in international cricket.

“I think India have set up some sort of machine to manufacture new players. There were two debutants even today. This gives a clear signal to the senior cricketers that you have to perform well to stay in the side,” Inzamam said in his YouTube channel.

Inzamam said he has been noticing this trend of match-winning contributions by the youngsters of India since the Australia series which has continued even in the current England series.

“I’m noticing since the Australia series that in every match or format, a youngster turns up and gives outstanding performance. Seniors have their role but when juniors perform like this then it speaks a lot about the side. India’s performance has been this good in the last six months because of their youngsters,” said Inzamam.

In the last six months, the likes of Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan have left their mark in the first match/series that they have played for India.

After Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan proved their mettle in T20Is against England, Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna stole the show in the first ODI.

The senior Pandya scored the fastest fifty by a debutant (off 26 balls) and remained unbeaten on 58 off 31 balls in the Pune ODI. Inzamam called Krunal’s unbroken 112-run sixth wicket partnership with KL Rahul (62*) the turning point of the first ODI which made a difference of about 30 runs to India’s eventual total of 317 for 5.

“The difference that happened in the match was because of KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya. That was the turning point. If India had scored 270-280 then England would have chased it but that 30 runs difference came in the total because of Krunal Pandya, who scored 58 off 31 balls. That’s why I’m saying that there’s a machine in India now,” Inzamam added.





The Pakistan great did not forget to praise fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, who picked up 4 for 54 on his debut.

“And when India needed wickets, this young boy Krishna, who was playing his first match picked up four wickets. Again, I’d say that India have found a machine to produce players for every format,” he said.

Inzamam highlighted that the youngsters of India are doing a good job in keeping the senior members of the side on their toes.

“When the youngsters of the team perform so well then it leaves no choice for the seniors to up their level.

“The kind of cricket, the quality if cricket that India are playing nowadays, they are making it look easy against an opposition like England. It was looking like it’ll be tough for India after England’s opening partnership but later on Indian bowlers didn’t allow them the space to breathe,” Inzamam said.

India will face England in the second ODI in Pune in Friday.