Windies great lauds Kohli's captaincy despite early exit from T20 World Cup, predicts Indian to bounce back strong

Virat Kohli's stint as India's T20I captain came to an end on a disappointing note with the team not being able to advance to the final four stage of the tournament.

Kohli announced his decision to quit T20I captaincy in September and many fans believed that the 33-year-old would look to clinch the silverware in his final assignment as the leader in the shorter format of the game. However, that was not the case as Kohli-led India started their World Cup campaign on a dismal note and faced one-sided defeat against Pakistan and New Zealand. The team did manage to bounce back from the defeats but it was unable to take India through to the semi-finals.

After failing to win yet another ICC trophy, many have raised questions about Kohli's leadership qualities but West Indies great Sir Clive Lloyd backed the Indian to bounce back strong.

Lloyd, who led West Indies to successful World Cup triumphs (1975 and 1979), in an interview with News Nine said: “The point is he has done extremely well for India over the years. He probably didn’t win a World Cup but that doesn’t make him a bad captain. He has been a tremendous servant for the Indian team and will continue to do so for years to come. People have been talking about his batting and I am sure will witness the best of Kohli with the bat.”

Kohli has been rested for India's upcoming series against New Zealand, which starts from November 17. Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the T20I captain, whereas KL Rahul has been named as the team's vice-captain.

