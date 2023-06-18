‘Closer look at Edgbaston’: Ex-India opener triggers pitch debate with savage tweet

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 18, 2023 12:36 PM IST

Pitches used in Test matches, especially in the sub-continent have often being slammed for various reasons. Be it a rank turner or a flat deck, ex-cricketers have often been critical of it as it was seen during the Test matches in Pakistan, or the Border-Gavaskar Trophy played earlier this year.

Now with the first Ashes Test being played at Edgbaston, which has so far assisted the batters, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has taken a similar dig at England pitches. Comparing the surface at Edgbaston with a highway, Jaffer tweeted an edited image of a pitch and wrote: “Closer look at the Edgbaston pitch.”

The image features two signboards, which one generally finds at highways or airport runways.

The ongoing Test has so far assisted the batters, with England piling a massive 398/8 on the board even before the day could over. A similar scene was witnessed on the second day, as Australia despite maintaining a slower run-rate as compared to England scored 297 runs for the loss of five wickets.

Two centuries have so far been scored in the Test, which currently stands evenly balanced. Former England skipper Joe Root scored an unbeaten 118 before England declared their innings, while Usman Khawaja is batting at 126 and will resume the proceedings on Day 3.

Apart from the duo, the match also saw Jonny Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Travis Head, and Alex Carey negate the bowlers comfortably and score their respective half-centuries.

