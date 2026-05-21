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Elite coach demands 200,000 pounds after bowling machine mishap left him gravely injured and mentally disturbed

The poor thing was in the process of setting up the bowling machine when it fell all over him.

Updated on: May 21, 2026 09:05 am IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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A bowling coach in England has demanded 200,000 pounds (around 2.6 crore) from a cricket board after he accused it of negligence that resulted in him picking up several injuries on the job.

Terrible last few years for Andrew Woodward!(Champion News as per the Independent)

57-year-old Andrew Woodward, a former Derbyshire bowler, also claimed that because of the injuries he picked up, he suffered on other fronts too. That he has not been mentally sound post the accident.

Also Read: Rejected fast-bowling legend Darren Gough fumes: Slams England for Marcus North and Steven Finn calls

The matter is now in court. The incident happened in early 2023 when Woodward had to lug a heavy bowling machine for an Under-12 session at Ryde School on the Isle of Wight, an expensive private school which can cost a pupil up to 45,000 pounds a year. In the process, he lost control of the heavy machinery and picked up injuries in his lower back, neck and left knee. He had to be taken to a nearby hospital.

Woodward was given an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) coach honour in 2022 for his role in the promotion of cricket on the Isle of Wight. Lomas insisted it was the horrible incident that did for Woodward, who, prior to the horrific incident, was on the way up the ladder of success.

“The claimant worked as a cricket and sports coach, including coaching cricket at an elite level, and in related cricketing activity, including umpiring matches.

“He has been unable to continue with his coaching and related activities as before because of the symptoms of his injury and he has suffered a substantial loss of income, which continues,” he added.

 
negligence
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