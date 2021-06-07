Coconut water, ice vests, packs and ice collars: Players during PSL 6 to improvise to beat the scorching heat- Report

The resumption of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 6 six is only two days away. After a long postponement due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the PCB decided to complete the tournament in UAE's Abu Dhabi. Interestingly, even IPL 2021, which was deferred due to the same reason, will also be completed in the UAE.

However, the going will not be easy for cricketers in the remainder of the PSL 6 matches as the temperature in the city usually average around 45 degrees Celcius in the month of June. In fact, the country has never hosted an elite cricket tournament this year because of the scorching heat but is making an exception this time for PSL, which is set to conclude with the final on June 24.

So, how will the players beat the heat during daytime temperatures hitting 40 degrees Celcius?

According to a report in the Pakistan media, players will be asked to improvise and turn to natural coolants. While players will wear ice vests on the field, the bowlers have been reportedly told to drink coconut water.

Acknowledging the issue of extreme heat, PCB CEO Wasim Khan said: "There will be ice vests, packs, ice collars, regular drink intervals to make sure that players are kept safe and healthy."

Wasim Khan further added that the matches will start earliest at 5 pm local time as the conditions prior to that are "unplayable".

PSL 6 has undergone bouts of major uncertainty since its suspension in March 2021. After exploring the possibility of resuming in the UAE, the PCB almost scrapped the PSL 2021 entirely because of visa problems for players and camera crews traveling from Pakistan, India, and South Africa. All three countries are all on the UAE's "red list", with direct scheduled flights banned and compulsory quarantine for passengers arriving on charters.

Eventually, after sorting out all the issues, the T20 league will resume with Lahore Qalandars taking on Islamabad United on Wednesday.