'Computer ke saamne fukre log meme banaate hain': Ravindra Jadeja's explosive remark on facing Twitter trolls

Team India star Ravindra Jadeja made a brilliant comeback last week in the first Test of the series against Australia, as he picked five wickets in the very first innings and also scored an important half-century (70), as India registered a massive innings-and-132-run victory in Nagpur. He was eventually named the player of the match, finishing with seven wickets in the game.

Jadeja had been away from action over the past few months as he nursed a knee injury, that he sustained during the Asia Cup in September last year. Since then, Jadeja missed the T20 World Cup for the side, and also remained absent for the side's away tours to New Zealand and Bangladesh as well as the home series against Sri Lanka and the Kiwis.

The side missed his services particularly in the T20 World Cup, as India bowed out in the semi-finals of the tournament. Over the years, Jadeja has become an integral member of the side across all three formats but there were times during his initial phase of international career when he faced criticism for his inconsistent performances.

During a chat with Indian Express, Jadeja, who had been significantly vocal about his criticism at the time on his Twitter account, was reminded of a tweet that he posted in 2013 at a time when he had been subject to fan trolling on the platform. “Don’t even try and judge me dude. You have no idea what the f*** I’ve been through,” Jadeja had written.

Reacting to the tweet, Jadeja said, “On days when I haven’t done well, they start trolling, calling me names. They say things without knowing the kind of hard work I have done to reach this stage. Small, small things … there are so many struggles and sacrifices that I don’t even remember now.”

“Computer ke saamne fukre log baithte rehte hain, meme banate rehte hain aur kuchh bhi likhte rehte hain (Those idlers sitting in front of a computer have nothing to do, they sit and make memes and write anything that comes to their mind)."

The all-rounder further stated that he often faces criticism about “earning money” in the IPL, but insisted that people don't know what goes behind finding a place in the tournament.

"See honestly, those things don’t matter to me. If they did, I wouldn’t have reached this far … They have no idea what all I had to go through to reach here. They say he is playing IPL and earning so much money … Believe me, in IPL, they don’t pick you by seeing your face,” Jadeja further said.

