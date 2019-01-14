Controversy in Big Bash League as batsman gets dismissed on 7th ball of the over; umpire fails to spot howler

It was a relatively easy win for the Perth Scorchers against the Sydney Sixers but Michael Klinger would be considering himself very unlucky as an umpiring error resulted in his dismissal.

Klinger strode out to open the innings with Cameron Bancroft, but it was a jittery start for the right-hander. He was batting on 2 from 5 balls, when he was caught at the third-man boundary. However, the umpire failed to spot that it was the 7th ball of the over which accounted for Klinger.

“There are so many moments in cricket where you think what could’ve been different if this had or hadn’t happened and it’s unfortunate for him,” captain Ashton Turner said after the match.

Klinger, who is the leading run-scorer for his club, has not got going this season, but the captain backs him to find form as the tournament is a long one and there is enough time for the seasoned pro to start scoring runs.

“I’m sure he’ll be disappointed, but we’ve still got a long tournament and there’s a lot of time for him to find some form,” he added.

A Cricket Australia spokesperson announced that this would be “followed up” in due course.

“It appears there was a miscount of balls in the over, and a seventh ball was allowed by the umpires,” the spokesperson said.

