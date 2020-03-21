Coronavirus pandemic: KL Rahul comes up with one-of-a-kind ‘stay at home challenge’ - Watch

cricket

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 18:41 IST

India cricketer KL Rahul took up the ‘stay at home challenge’ and shared the video on social media. Celebrities worldwide are sharing videos online to create awareness about coronavirus pandemic that had gripped the entire world. The idea of the challenge is to do what you love to do but while staying at home in thr wake on Covid-19 pandemic. More than 9,800 people have lost their lives so far while in excess of 230,000 people have been infected by the virus.

Rahul shared a video on social media where his different avatars are doing multiple things at home. From knocking the ball around to reading a book, Rahul urged people to take up different things to keep themselves entertained at home.

Rahul’s post read: “Mask ON. #stayathomechallenge.”

The cricketing world is reeling because of the coronavirus crisis as all international bilateral series has been suspended while national T20 leagues have been called off or pushed back for the time being.

Indian stars are trying to keep themselves fit during this forced break. Their ODI series against South Africa was rescheduled after first match was washed in Dharamsala. While the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) has been pushed back to April 15 from March 29.