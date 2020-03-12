e-paper
Home / Cricket / Coronavirus scare: India vs South Africa ODI match witness low attendance

Coronavirus scare: India vs South Africa ODI match witness low attendance

South Africa are touring India for a three-match ODI series. The weather also played a spoilsport and forced the toss to be delayed.

cricket Updated: Mar 12, 2020 15:48 IST
Asian News International
Dharamsala
General view of fans using umbrellas inside the stadium as the start of the match is delayed by rain.
General view of fans using umbrellas inside the stadium as the start of the match is delayed by rain.(REUTERS)
         

The impact of coronavirus was seen during the first ODI match between India and South Africa as the stadium witnessed low footfall at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh government released a bulletin in which it said that there have been nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 affected patients in the state.

“There are nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state while the results of 77 samples are awaited. 12 lakh persons have been scanned for coronavirus infection on the international border adjoining the state. 15,000 people have been checked at the airport,” the government stated in the bulletin.

As the concerns over coronavirus are rising in the country, Indian Premier League’s (IPL) fate is also yet to be decided. IPL governing council will meet on March 14 to discuss the current situation.

The 13th edition of IPL is scheduled to commence on March 29 and the first match will be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and expressed deep concern both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction.

