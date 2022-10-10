'Could walk into Rahul Dravid...': Ravichandran Ashwin gives epic answer to reporter's intriguing query about Kohli

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin answered several buzzing questions in a recently concluded post-match press conference following Team India's comfortable win over Western Australia on Monday. Speaking to reporters after the practice game between Team India and Western Australia in Perth, senior all-rounder Ashwin was quizzed about Virat Kohli's non-selection in the playing XI for the warm-up game.

When asked whether Kohli will feature in the warm-up matches, the veteran all-rounder opted to give head coach Rahul Dravid a special mention. Famous for his witty exchanges, Ashwin stumped the reporter with a cheeky response. Though Ashwin didn't reveal why Kohli was not named in the playing XI, the senior spinner joked that he would love to step into Dravid's shoes to answer such burning questions.

"I wish I could walk into Rahul Dravid's shoes one day and answer that question, but as of now, your guess is as good as mine," Ashwin quipped. Gearing up for the 2022 edition of the ICC World T20, Rohit Sharma-led Team India squared off against Western Australia Cricket Association XI in their first warm-up game at the famous Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) Ground in Perth.

In the absence of batting icon Kohli, star batter Suryakumar Yadav slammed a match-winning half-century for Team India as the Men In Blue defeated Western Australia Cricket Association XI by 13 runs. While Suryakumar delivered the goods with the willow, Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh recorded impressive figures of 3 for 6 in three overs.

"Two weeks to go for the T20 World Cup and it is a marquee event and we are taking it as seriously we can. We are here to acclimatise because we have never been in Australia during this time. So it was important that we got here early and got used to the pace and bounce. There are a few guys who are new to the team so it will be a great time for them to acclimatise," Ashwin told reporters after the practice match.

