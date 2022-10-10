Watch: Rahul Dravid turns throwdown specialist in special net session with Kohli during India's T20 WC warm-up match

Team India began their T20 World Cup preparations in Australia on Monday as the Rohit Sharma-led side played their first warm-up match in Perth. Picking an XI from their 14-member squad that travelled Down Under for the World Cup, India beat Western Australia by 13 runs at WACA where Suryakumar Yadav starred with the bat while Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar wreaked havoc with the ball. Virat Kohli was however rested from the game, but yet the former India captain kept himself busy on the sidelines and after the match as he continued his practice for the T20 World Cup.

In a video doing rounds on social media during India's T20 World Cup warm-up match against Western Australia, Kohli was spotted having a special practice session with head coach Rahul Dravid. The former India cricketer had turned into a throwdown specialist for Kohli in a lengthy net session where Dravid was seen passing batting advices to the former captain.

After the match, Kohli joined his teammate KL Rahul in a separate practice session at the WACA ground with India's throwdown specialist.

Kohli is likely to feature in India's second warm-up match they will play at the very same venue against Western Australia. India will then take on defending T20 world champions Australia and 2021 T20 World Cup runner-up New Zealand in two other warm-up ties before they begin their campaign on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground against Pakistan.

India are also yet to announce their replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of the event owing to a back injury. Captain Rohit Sharma had revealed that India would make the announcement after landing in Australia.

