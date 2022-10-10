India vs Western Australia XI Live Score T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar's 52 helps IND rebuild after early wickets vs WA

India vs Western Australia XI T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: With the T20 World Cup scheduled to begin from October 16, India face Western Australia in a practice match at WACA in Perth, on Monday. Other than facing Western Australia in two practice games, India will meet Australia and New Zealand in warm-up matches. The Rohit Sharma-led side begin their campaign against Pakistan in their Super 12 opener, scheduled for October 23 and will be held in Melbourne. India recently faced South Africa in a three-match T20I series, coming out on top to secure a 2-1 win. They will be aiming to build on that momentum and carry it forward to the tournament.

