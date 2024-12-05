'Couldn't see Vinod Kambli in this condition. I had tears in my eyes': Ex-India cricketer breaks down

Vinod Kambli's Monday evening visuals have led to serious speculation about his health. The former India cricketer, a controversial figure in Indian cricket, attended the inauguration of the Ramakant Achrekar Memorial, an initiative by his close friend Sachin Tendulkar. But the fact that he looked unwell – Kambli struggled to get up – has worried many. The words struggled to come out of his mouth properly, and even though he managed to sing a song. Kambli was clearly not in the best of state. Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli (in checks) left many concerned about his health(HT)

Tendulkar looked visibly concerned about Kambli. As did Sameer Dighe, the former India wicketkeeper and a close friend of Sachin and Vinod. Present for the occasion, Dighe, who goes back a long way with both Tendulkar and Kambli, admitted he had a tough time seeing his friend.

"I met him after many years. He got up and hugged me and called out, 'Samya'. I couldn't see him in this condition. I felt so bad. I had tears in my eyes. We've played together for 14 years (for Mumbai); I pray to God to give him good health," Dighe, who played six Tests and 23 ODIs for India. told Times of India.

Although Kambli and Dighe didn't play for India together – Dighe made his debut in 2000, by which time Kambli’s career was pretty much over – the two have played years together representing Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy and a little in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well. Dighe, Tendulkar and Kambli pretty much formed the backbone of Mumbai as they ran riot, winning one title after another in the 1990s.

Kambli played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for India, his last coming against Sri Lanka in an ODI at Sharjah in 2000. Technically, Dighe made his India debut a year ago – in an ODI against Pakistan in Brisbane – as Kambli had his final run with the team, comprising nine games between October 3 and 29.

What is Vinod Kambli's only source of income?

Kambli is no stranger to controversies. After years of battling alcohol addiction and falling pretty to a flashy lifestyle, the former India batter seemed to be doing well for himself until a few years ago. He had picked up a gig in Tendulkar's cricket academy in Mumbai, and all seemed to be faring well until 2022 when Kambli, for the first time, revealed that his financial condition was a mess. His only source of income was ₹30000 as a pension which he used to receive from the BCCI monthly.

"I am a retired cricketer, who is completely dependent on the pension from the BCCI. My only payment [source of income] at the moment is from the Board, for which I am really thankful and grateful. It takes care of my family," Kambli told Mid-Day in an interview.

"I need assignments, where I can work with youngsters. I know Mumbai have retained Amol [Muzumdar] as their head coach, but if anywhere I am needed, I am there. We have played together and we were a great team. That's what I want them [current Mumbai team] to do...to play as a team. I was seeking help from the MCA [Mumbai Cricket Association]. I came into the CIC [Cricket Improvement Committee], but it was an honorary job. I went to the MCA for some help. I have a family to look after. I told the MCA many times that if you require me, I am there whether it is at the Wankhede Stadium or at BKC. Mumbai cricket has given me a lot. I owe my life to this game."

Two years later, things have hardly worked out for the former cricketer, once a hot commodity in Indian cricket. In August this year, a video of Kambli struggling to get off his bike went viral, leading many to wonder if he's doing fine. But Monday's appearance all but confirmed that he's not.