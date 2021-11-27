'Couple of good Test careers coming to an end': Chopra posts cryptic tweet, fans reckon it's for 2 senior India players

Former India opener Aakash Chopra's cryptic tweet on Saturday morning regarding the potential retirements of two senior India players has left the fans on Twitter extremely puzzled. On a day when all the focus should be on the third day of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur, Chopra has stolen the limelight.

Chopra's tweet read: “A couple of really good Test careers are coming to an end…but never forget that people are remembered for how they lived and not how they died.”

A couple of really good Test careers are coming to an end…but never forget that people are remembered for how they lived and not how they died. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 27, 2021

Fans have been left baffled as they are now engrossed in guessing who could cricketer-turned-commentator be talking about. While some are guessing the likes of Wriddhiman Saha and Ajinkya Rahane, some others believe it could be time for Ishant Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara to hang their boots.

Irrespective of who they turn out to be, some of these amusing reactions are worth having a look at. Some of them even mentioned Virat Kohli. Take a look:

Ishant and Saha? — Mehran मेहरन 🇮🇳 (@mehranzaidi) November 27, 2021

Who are those ?

Saha ?

or Rahane ??

Or Maybe Kohi 😳? — Eminent Socialist (@wnnabesocial) November 27, 2021

Ishant And Saha — Golu K (@charmingimmy) November 27, 2021

U r right



Ajinkya Rahane



Wriddhiman Saha pic.twitter.com/WlEfAmNMBV — Tanmoy Chakraborty🩺⚕️ (@Tanmoycv01) November 27, 2021

1. AJINKYA RAHANE

2. CHETESHWAR PUJARA

3. ISHANT SHARMA

4. WRIDDHIMAN SAHA — Saksham Garg (@sakshamgarg100) November 27, 2021

Chopra, following the culmination of India's innings, Chopra also commented on Shubman Gill's batting, saying:

"Whenever I see him play, he doesn't look like a Test opener to me. The way he plays inside the line, the outside edge and inside edge are both exposed."

Meanwhile, the battle between India and the Black Caps at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur has been neck-to-neck. Batting first, India posted 345. Opener Shubman Gill scored 52, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scored 50, while Shreyas Iyer hit a brilliant hundred on debut. On the other end, Tim Southee bad Kyle Jamieson bagged five and three wickets, respectively.

In response, by the end of 103 overs in their first innings, New Zealand have reached 228/5. Tom Latham was run-out in bizarre fashion on 95, while Will Young scored 89. For India, Axar has so far bagged a three-wicket haul to turn the momentum in India's favour.

