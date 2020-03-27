e-paper
Home / Cricket / COVID-19: Eden Gardens curator donates one month’s salary to WB relief fund

COVID-19: Eden Gardens curator donates one month’s salary to WB relief fund

Mukherjee was also actively involved with former India all-rounder and minister of state (sports and youth affairs) of West Bengal Laxmi Ratan Shukla as they arranged rice and pulses and distributed to the groundsmen belonging to various cricket grounds located at Kolkata Maidan.

cricket Updated: Mar 27, 2020 21:05 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Kolkata
A view of the Eden Garden Stadium ahead of 3rd ODI match between India and South Africa in Kolkata.
A view of the Eden Garden Stadium ahead of 3rd ODI match between India and South Africa in Kolkata.(PTI)
         

Veteran Eden Gardens pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee has requested the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to donate his one months salary to West Bengal Emergency Relief Fund to join the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Former Bengal pacer Shib Shankar Paul also came forward and decided to donate Rs. 25,000 in Corona aid. He requested CAB to donate the amount and adjust the same from his remuneration as the women’s senior Bengal team coach.

Earlier, the CAB had announced that it would donate a sum of Rs 25 lakh to the State Administration in Corona Aid with president Avishek Dalmiya shelling Rs 5 lakh from his own pocket.

CAB office bearers secretary Snehashis Ganguly, vice-president Naresh Ojha and joint secretary Debabrata Das came forward to contribute to the cause by donating one lakh each.

Treasurer Debasish Ganguly’s club South Suburban also showed its intent to donate.

So far, there have been 10 coronavirus cases in West Bengal with one death.

