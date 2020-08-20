CPL 2020: Jamaica Tallawahs, Guyana Amazon Warriors emerge victorious on day two

cricket

The second day of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) saw Jamaica Tallawahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors emerge victorious in their matches against St Lucia Zouks and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots respectively. In both the matches on Wednesday, the team chasing ended up winning the game at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

While Jamaica Tallawahs overcame St Lucia Zouks by five wickets, Guyana Amazon Warriors romped home to a three-wicket victory over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots with three overs to spare.

In the match between Zouks and Tallawahs, the former batted first and posted 158/7 in the allotted twenty overs, owing to Roston Chase’s knock of 52 runs from just 42 balls.

For Tallawahs, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman and Veerasammy Permaul scalped two wickets each.

Jamaica chased down the total with five wickets in hand and seven balls to spare as Asif Ali played an unbeaten knock of 47 runs from just 27 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes.

In the second match of the day between Warriors and Patriots, the latter was restricted to just 127/8 in the allotted twenty overs.

For Patriots, Even Lewis top-scored with a knock of 30 runs, while for Warriors, Keemo Paul finished with the figures of 4-19 in his quota of four overs.

Warriors chased down the total with 18 balls to spare and three wickets in hand as Shimron Hetmyer played a knock of 71 runs off just 44 balls with the help of eight fours and three sixes.

Rayad Emrit scalped three wickets for Patriots, but he was not able to make the side go past Warriors.

Brief Scores: Jamaica Tallawahs 160/5 (Asif Ali 47*, Glenn Phillips 44, Kesrick Williams 2-32) defeat St Lucia Zouks 158/7 (Roston Chase 52, Najibullah 25, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman 2-25) by five wickets.

Brief Scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors 131/7 (Shimron Hetmyer 71, Chandrapaul Hemraj 19, Rayad Emrite 3-30) defeat SSt Kitts and Nevis Patriots 127/8 (Evin Lewis 30, Ben dunk 29, Keemo Paul 4-19) by three wickets.

