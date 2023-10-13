News / Cricket / Cricket approved by IOC for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Cricket approved by IOC for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

AFP |
Oct 13, 2023 03:36 PM IST

IOC president Thomas Bach said officials had accepted a proposal by LA organisers for cricket to be included s one of five new sports together.

Cricket has been approved by the International Olympic Committee's executive for inclusion in the programme for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, it was announced Friday.

This picture shows a general view of the Narendra Modi Stadium during the 2023 ICC men's cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between England and New Zealand(AFP)
This picture shows a general view of the Narendra Modi Stadium during the 2023 ICC men's cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between England and New Zealand(AFP)

IOC president Thomas Bach, speaking after the second day of an executive board meeting in Mumbai, said officials had accepted a proposal by LA organisers for Twenty 20 cricket -- the game's shortest established international format -- to be included as one of five new sports together with baseball/softball, flag football (non-contact American football), squash and lacrosse.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

But all the new sports will still need to be voted in by the IOC membership in a ballot due to be held on Monday before they are assured of a place at the 2028 Games.

(more to follow…)

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out