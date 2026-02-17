Cricket Australia mulling hosting BBL 2026 opener in Chennai, final call to be taken by BCCI: Report

Cricket Australia (CA) are mulling hosting the Big Bash League (BBL) 2026 opener in Chennai; however, the final call will be taken by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). According to a report in Cricbuzz, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) confirmed holding talks with an Australian delegation, but they were also aware of their jurisdiction, and if the BBL match is to go ahead at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, then CA would be required to get the necessary permissions from the Indian board. Cricket Australia wants to host the Big Bash League (BBL) 2026 opener in Chennai (BBL X)

The report stated that the TNCA officials met a Cricket Australia delegation a few days ago, and the possibility of hosting the BBL opener at the Chepauk was discussed. However, the final call has been left with the BCCI. The Australian delegation comprised two representatives from the BBL and one functionary from Cricket Australia.

Also Read: Australia knocked out after suffering their joint-worst T20 World Cup campaign; Zimbabwe join India in Super 8s "We have heard their proposal and are fully aware of our jurisdiction. The TNCA has left the matter to the BCCI. We have made it clear to the Australian delegation that without BCCI approval, the plan cannot move forward," a TNCA official told Cricbuzz.

“The ball is in the BCCI court,” the official added.

If Cricket Australia gets the nod from the BCCI, the BBL opener would be played in December. The BCCI is reportedly taking a considered view of the situation, and the final decision is expected in a few days.

What's the ambition? Earlier, a report in SEN stated that the move to host the BBL opener in Chennai is part of a broader ambition by Cricket Australia to capitalise on the Indian market.

"The bold ambition is part of a wider strategy to intertwine the lucrative Indian market with the BBL ahead of a near-certain sale for at least two of its eight franchises," a report in Australian media outlet SEN read.

According to Cricbuzz, the Perth Scorchers could be one of the two teams to potentially play at Chepauk. This decision is due to favourable time zones, as the Western Australian city is just 2.5 hours ahead of IST.

The Perth Scorchers are also the defending champions, having won the last edition of the BBL, so they are in line to play the season opener from that regard as well.

Speaking of the BBL, the tournament has become one of the most-watched overseas T20 leagues. The competition began in 2011 and Scorchers have won the BBL six times.