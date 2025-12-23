Cricket Australia’s repeated faith in Steve Smith shows how BCCI erred big time in managing Virat Kohli

As Virat Kohli returns to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the first time in 15 years, one sight stood out. In the lead-up to the match, when Kohli was practising in the nets, he had his white pads on. And boy, did that bring back a sea of memories or what? India’s most successful Test captain, leading the team to incomparable heights. Those screams of aggression, the ‘60 overs of hell’ speech, those peak years from 2014 to 2019, five ICC maces in a row. In short, Kohli became the walking embodiment of Test cricket, winning over an entire new generation of fans. Steve Smith and Virat Kohli during the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia(AFP)

But soon, reality hit hard. All that is now a thing of the past. Virat Kohli has retired from Test cricket, under circumstances only he or the BCCI is aware of. The truth may or may not come out, but the fact that Kohli, who made a career out of defying all odds, walked away from Test cricket after a series where he scored a century, and after declaring that he was eyeing at least 2-3 more on the tour of England, would always provoke a what-if. What if Kohli were still around playing Tests? What if he had not drafted that letter to the BCCI? What if the board had handled it well? And what if Kohli was given one final run as India’s Test captain?

For Kohli, captaincy will always remain the most bittersweet chapter of his career. Despite making India a formidable force in Test cricket, where the team became invincible at home, dominated ICC tournaments and challenged teams on their turf, the end of Kohli’s captaincy felt incomplete. He gave it up on his own accord in T20Is, but it was snatched away from him in ODIs. Even his decision to step down as Test captain had more than met the eye. It was evident that India did not have a next captain ready, as Sourav Ganguly had to convince Rohit Sharma to take up the post. It served as an apt reminder of how unsettled and unresolved Kohli’s leadership exit truly was.

When Australia announced its squad for the 4th Ashes Boxing Day Test against England without Pat Cummins, it turned to a familiar name to lead, someone Kohli knows very well. Steve Smith was banned for his involvement in the infamous Cape Town Test, which became known as the Sandpaper-gate saga, and stripped of his captaincy. However, whenever needed, Cricket Australia has relied on Smith to become a makeshift skipper, and he hasn’t let them down. Smith has, in fact, filled in for Cummins eight times in Tests and on 21 occasions in total since March 2018. But while Cricket Australia has repeatedly put its faith in Smith, the BCCI has consistently been reluctant to return to Kohli.

Indian cricket only moves forward

For reasons aplenty. For one, Indian cricket doesn’t look behind; it hasn’t for a while. The last time the BCCI turned to an ex-captain was in 1999, when Sachin Tendulkar was reinstated after India’s poor performance in the World Cup under Mohammad Azharuddin. In these last 26 years, India has had five long-term captains, with the board only moving forward in search of a new leader. And it succeeded, until the buck stopped at Rohit with India’s loss in Australia earlier this year.

For the first time in decades, India did not have a captain ready. Jasprit Bumrah’s workload was a heavy concern after his breakdown in the Sydney Test, and Shubman Gill was struggling. That he came a long way in England, plundered 774 runs and drew a hard-fought series 2-2 is a testament to his fortitude, but in January, the Indian Test team found itself in no-man’s land. That was the time when the board had the opportunity to hand back the captaincy to Kohli as a stopgap arrangement. Mr Fix-it or not, Kohli would have been the ideal makeshift option, with the added responsibility likely helping revive his Test form.

Then again, that isn’t how things work here. The baton is carried forward, not given back, and retirements certainly aren’t reversed. So when Kohli announced he was done with Tests, the decision was carved in stone. He was never going to take it back. If anything, it would have only diminished Kohli’s legacy and made a mockery of the talent pool. After the 2–1 loss to South Africa and Kohli’s resignation as Test captain, India had more than one opportunity to reinstate him. The rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston in 2022, followed by the Bangladesh series a few months later, presented the chance. In both instances, however, the management opted for two different captains in Rohit’s absence – Bumrah and KL Rahul. Kohli could well have closed the captaincy chapter in his mind once and for all, but he was never selfish enough to refuse the role when the bigger picture demanded it.

What went on behind the scenes, we’ll never know. Was Kohli promised temporary captaincy by the BCCI? And if yes, did a possible U-turn force him to draw curtains on his storied Test career? But when Ravi Shastri said Kohli’s retirement could have been handled better, it revealed a lot more than it covered.

Much of it may now be water under the bridge, but the relationship between Kohli and the BCCI has always been emotionally charged. And it has so much more to give. If only there were greater transparency and flexibility on both sides.