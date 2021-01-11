Cricket Committee empowered to remove coaching staff: PCB CEO
PCB CEO Wasim Khan has confirmed that the board's Cricket Committee is empowered to recommend removal of the coaching staff, including its chief Misbah-ul-Haq, to the Chairman.
The Cricket Committee will hold its first meeting of 2021 on Tuesday in Lahore with Misbah and bowling Waqar Younis called to brief the members on the performances of the team against England, Zimbabwe and most recently New Zealand.
“Yes the committee has the prerogative to give recommendations based on their assessment, good or bad, they will make recommendations and the process is that the Chairman will then review, assess and then take his decision,” Khan said.
"Let us not speculate. The review will be fair and assessment transparent,” he said when questioned whether it was right to remove coaches after 16 months when the board has given them three-year contracts.
Wasim Khan explained the board has the remit to review performances and ask questions from its coaches but it does not mean they will definitely be changed.
He said Misbah and Waqar will appear before the Cricket Committee in person and the team’s performances since last one year will be reviewed and questions will be asked.
Asked if it was true that the board was in touch with some foreign coaches and planned to bring in a foreigner, Khan said whenever Pakistan had a bad series there are speculations.
"Look we have not spoken to anyone at all. It would be disrespectful to Misbah and Waqar when they are coaches and nothing has changed. Review will be done and then the Chairman will take a decision based on the recommendations."
Incidentally, Khan himself headed the Cricket Committee in 2019 after the World Cup which included Misbah and Wasim Akram which later recommended to the Chairman to remove Mickey Arthur as head coach and his support team.
Khan insisted that a review by the Committee does not mean changes will come.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Under siege, R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari deliver a draw for ages
- Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari produced pure grit for 42.4 overs, smothering everything the formidable Australian bowlers threw at them to ensure one of Test cricket’s memorable draws.
Sehwag comments on Steve Smith removing Rishabh Pant’s batting guard
- IND vs AUS: There was one instance from the match that caught the eyes of the fans. A video has surfaced on the internet which showed Steve Smith trying to remove the batting guard of Rishabh Pant during his innings.
