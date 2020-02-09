Cricket fraternity reacts as Bangladesh stun four-time champions India to win historic U19 World Cup

cricket

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 22:23 IST

Bangladesh stunned four-time World Champions India to clinch their maiden U19 World Cup title on Sunday in Potchefstroom. The side led by skipper Akbar Ali shocked India in the final by three wickets to win the tournament. In the low-scoring finale between the two teams, Bangladesh elected to bowl after winning the toss and then choked India to a low total of 177 in 47.2 overs. In reply, Bangladesh captain Ali played a captain’s knock, scoring 43 off 74 balls to help his side chase down the revised target of 170/1 in 42.1 under Duckworth-Lewis method.

Also read: Bishnoi’s heroics in vain as Bangladesh beat India to clinch maiden U19 World Cup title

The match was interrupted due to rain, but by the time, Bangladesh were already in a winning position. Once play resumed after rain, target was revised to 170 and with seven runs to get and three wickets in hand, it became a cakewalk for the ‘Tiger Cubs’ as they scripted a golden chapter in their country’s cricket history. Cricket fraternity was quick to praise the Bangladesh team for their spirited efforts. Here is how the twitterati reacted:

This was a great final U-19 WORLD CUP.....congratulations @BCBtigers for winning the U19 World Cup..Team india chin up don’t worry u guys played like a champion @BCCI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 9, 2020

Well done, Bangladesh. First team to reach South Africa ahead of the #U19CWC. Two years of getting the team together and preparing for this tournament. Our neighbours have their first ICC trophy in the cabinet courtesy the hard work and vision. Congrats. 👏👏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 9, 2020

This has been a U19CWC final to savor. Well played to both teams for putting on a spectacle. Some of the bowling today was so intense and mature. Congrats to @BCBtigers on their first World Cup. Well deserved👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) February 9, 2020

Congratulations to #Bangladesh u19 team for winning the World Cup. Must do lot of great things for their cricket. Well tried India #IndvsBan #WorldCup — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 9, 2020

This is a huge moment for Bangladesh cricket. And on the evidence of today's match, very well deserved. #U19CWCFinal — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 9, 2020

After the match, Bangaldesh captain Akbar Ali said: “When I entered, we needed a partnership. I told my partner that and we shouldn’t lose a wicket. The planning was simple. We knew that India won’t let it easy, they are a challenging side. We knew it would be a difficult chase. I am a person who wants to keep things simple. In the first half, I didn’t get much chance. So wanted to prove a point.”