e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Cricket fraternity reacts as Bangladesh stun four-time champions India to win historic U19 World Cup

Cricket fraternity reacts as Bangladesh stun four-time champions India to win historic U19 World Cup

In reply, Bangladesh captain Ali played a captain’s knock, scoring 43 off 74 balls to help his side chase down the revised target of 170/1 in 42.1 under Duckworth-Lewis method.

cricket Updated: Feb 09, 2020 22:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bangladesh U19 team win World Cup trophy.
Bangladesh U19 team win World Cup trophy.(Cricket World Cup/Twitter)
         

Bangladesh stunned four-time World Champions India to clinch their maiden U19 World Cup title on Sunday in Potchefstroom. The side led by skipper Akbar Ali shocked India in the final by three wickets to win the tournament. In the low-scoring finale between the two teams, Bangladesh elected to bowl after winning the toss and then choked India to a low total of 177 in 47.2 overs. In reply, Bangladesh captain Ali played a captain’s knock, scoring 43 off 74 balls to help his side chase down the revised target of 170/1 in 42.1 under Duckworth-Lewis method.

Also read: Bishnoi’s heroics in vain as Bangladesh beat India to clinch maiden U19 World Cup title

The match was interrupted due to rain, but by the time, Bangladesh were already in a winning position. Once play resumed after rain, target was revised to 170 and with seven runs to get and three wickets in hand, it became a cakewalk for the ‘Tiger Cubs’ as they scripted a golden chapter in their country’s cricket history. Cricket fraternity was quick to praise the Bangladesh team for their spirited efforts. Here is how the twitterati reacted: 

 

 

 

After the match, Bangaldesh captain Akbar Ali said: “When I entered, we needed a partnership. I told my partner that and we shouldn’t lose a wicket. The planning was simple. We knew that India won’t let it easy, they are a challenging side. We knew it would be a difficult chase. I am a person who wants to keep things simple. In the first half, I didn’t get much chance. So wanted to prove a point.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘To oppose BJP is not opposing Hindus’: RSS General Secretary
‘To oppose BJP is not opposing Hindus’: RSS General Secretary
Civilian shot dead by suspected terrorists in J-K’s Pulwama
Civilian shot dead by suspected terrorists in J-K’s Pulwama
Bishnoi’s heroics in vain as Bangladesh win maiden U19 World Cup
Bishnoi’s heroics in vain as Bangladesh win maiden U19 World Cup
PSA dossier cites Omar’s ‘influence’, Mehbooba’s ‘anti-national statements’
PSA dossier cites Omar’s ‘influence’, Mehbooba’s ‘anti-national statements’
‘Accuracy important’: EC defends ‘delay’ in releasing Delhi poll percentage
‘Accuracy important’: EC defends ‘delay’ in releasing Delhi poll percentage
‘Who are you showing your strength?’: Raj Thackeray asks anti-CAA protestors
‘Who are you showing your strength?’: Raj Thackeray asks anti-CAA protestors
PM Modi writes to President Xi, condoles coronavirus casualties
PM Modi writes to President Xi, condoles coronavirus casualties
Watch: Shaheen Bagh protestors remove barricades for Hindu funeral procession
Watch: Shaheen Bagh protestors remove barricades for Hindu funeral procession
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Exit Polls 2020India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news