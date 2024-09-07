LONDON — Cricket great Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff was appointed head coach of the England Lions on Saturday. Cricket great Flintoff gets new role for England after successful TV career

The former England captain has been a successful television personality since ending his storied playing career, but his appointment is his latest step into coaching.

“I’m incredibly excited to take on this role with the England Lions. It’s a fantastic opportunity to work with some of the best up-and-coming talent in the country and to help shape the future of the men’s game," Flintoff said.

Flintoff has signed up for the winter tours of South Africa and Australia as well as summer fixtures against India A and Zimbabwe.

Since returning to cricket over the past year, the 46-year-old Flintoff has been an assistant coach at this summer’s T20 World Cup. He led the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

He is currently standing in for batting coach Marcus Trescothick for England for this week's test against Sri Lanka.

Flintoff, who was an allrounder, played 79 tests for England and was the 2005 Ashes player of the series.

In December 2022, Flintoff sustained facial injuries from an accident that occurred during filming for “Top Gear" at the show’s test track in Surrey.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Flintoff was the “standout candidate from a pool of high-caliber applicants.”

“Andrew stood out thanks to his inspirational leadership, coaching expertise, and deep understanding of the game,” said Ed Barney, the ECB men's performance director.

Flintoff begins his role in October and will take charge for the upcoming year.

The Lions program helps to develop the next generation of cricket talent.

“With Andrew’s guidance, the highest potential players will continue to develop, thrive and take their game to new levels," Barney said. "I'm confident his influence will resonate across English cricket, helping drive the game forward.”

Since retiring from the sport — initially in 2010 and then in 2014 — Flintoff has featured in popular TV shows like “Top Gear” and “A League of Their Own.”

He also had a short-lived attempt at boxing.

