Home / Cricket / Cricket umpire Aleem Dar retires after record 435 international matches

Cricket umpire Aleem Dar retires after record 435 international matches

AP |
Mar 16, 2023 07:40 PM IST

The 54-year-old Dar had been on the elite panel since its inception in 2002, and officiated in a record 144 test matches, 222 one-day internationals and 69 Twenty20s.

Cricket umpire Aleem Dar of Pakistan has retired after officiating in a record 435 men’s international matches.

File image of umpire Aleem Dar.(Getty Images)
File image of umpire Aleem Dar.(Getty Images)

Dar was replaced by countryman Ahsan Raza, who joined newcomer Adrian Holdstock of South Africa on an expanded 12-man panel of elite International Cricket Council umpires on Thursday.

The 54-year-old Dar had been on the elite panel since its inception in 2002, and officiated in a record 144 test matches, 222 one-day internationals and 69 Twenty20s.

“It has been a long journey, but I have enjoyed every bit of it,” Dar said. “I have had the pleasure and honor of umpiring the world over and what I have achieved is something I did not even dream of when I started in the profession.”

Dar was the first Pakistani umpire to be part of the elite panel and stood in the finals of the T20 World Cups in 2010 and 2012. He officiated in five 50-over World Cups and seven T20 World Cups.

He was named the best umpire in the world for three successive years from 2009-11.

ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice lauded Dar's contribution.

“Consistently elite performances over such a long period saw him enjoy enormous respect across all involved in international cricket,” Allardice said.

Raza has stood in seven tests, 41 ODIs and 72 T20s.

Holdstock has officiated in five tests, 42 ODIs and 48 T20s.

Both umpires officiated in the last two men’s T20 World Cups in the United Arab Emirates and Australia.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with WPL 2023, IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aleem dar
aleem dar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out