Cricket World Cup 2023: A complete guide for travellers and fans in Kolkata

The history of Kolkata as a British settlement dates from the establishment of a trading post there in 1690 by Job Charnock, an agent of the East India Company. Calcutta was the capital of British Indian until 1911; its name officially changed to Kolkata in 2001. Known to be a cultural, artistic, literary, and intellectual centre, Kolkata is a also a food and cricket lover’s haven. On October 28, Eden Gardens will host Netherlands vs Bangladesh and four other matches including the second semi-final. If you are planning to visit the city for any/all of the 5 matches, here’s a list of must see/east/shop/do in Kolkata.

Match Fixtures:

Preparation underway at the Eden Gardens ahead of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (HT PRINT)

October 28: Netherlands vs Bangladesh, 2 pmOctober 31: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2 pmNovember 5: India vs South Africa, 2 pmNovember 11: England vs Pakistan, 2 pmNovember 16: Semi-final 2, 2 pm

Stadium: Eden Gardens. Capacity: 66,000

Know the Stadium: Established in 1864, Eden Gardens was named after Emily & Fanny Eden, the sisters of Lord Auckland, Governor General of India from 1836 to 1842. The Eden sisters tended the garden (laid out in 1834) when it formed part of the Viceroy's estate and later became a famous public garden, which now contains the Calcutta Cricket Club. Do not miss the Pagoda (northern part of the stadium) which was built in Prome (Myanmar) in 1852 and taken to Calcutta in 1854 by the order of Lord Dalhousie.

Eden Gardens first hosted a Test in January 1934 with Douglas Jardine's team easing to victory inside four days.

How to reach the stadium:

Distance from airport to the stadium: Around 20 kms.

Nearest railway station: Howrah Junction (4 kilometres). There are enough auto-rickshaws and taxis available.

Nearest metro station is Maidan Station on Line 1 (North-South), Eden Gardens is a short walk from the station.

Nearest Bus stop: Eden Gardens

Average Temperature: In October, high of 36 and low of 21 degree Celsius. Usually, no rain. In November, high of 33 and low of 16 degree Celsius.

What to see: Victoria Memorial. A world of clay at Kumortuli. Marble Palace (closed on Monday & Thursday). Science City. Howrah Bridge. Fort William. See the world’s largest banyan tree in Botanical Garden Road. Picnic in New Town Eco Park.

Do a day trip to Sagar beach, Belur Math, Henry’s Island. Shantiniketan.

What/where to eat: Early breakfast at Tiretta bazaar. Food street in Park Street. Sweets at KC Das, Ganguram & Sons, Nalin Chandra Das & Sons, Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick, Bhim Chandra Nag. Do not skip egg rolls & pani puri (it is called phuchka in Kolkata). Flurry’s. Nizam’s. Dilkusha Cabin. Mitra Cafe. Nahum & Sons. Indian Coffee House. Eat in China Town.

Where to shop: Books in College Street. New Street. Gariahat Market. Hatibagan Market (sunrise to sunset on Sundays). Burrabazar Market (Sunday closed). South City Mall. Quest Mall. City Centre 1 Shopping Mall.

Hotels near Eden Gardens: The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata (0.5 kms), Treebo Trend Beeu (0.7 kms), Hotel Minerva (1 km), The Peerless Inn (1.8 kms), The Oberoi Grand (1.9 kms), Mayfair & Savera Hotel (1.5 kms), JW Marriott (5.1 kms), Taj Bengal (5.1 kms), Vivanta Kolkata EM Bypass (8.2 kms), Novotel (10.3 kms).

Transport:

Cabs: Cabs, Ola/Uber are easily available.

Buses: A good network throughout the city. Tickets can be purchased onboard the bus. The WBTC Pathadisha app is useful but it’s only available on Android devices. Tickets for WBTC buses start from ₹8 for non-AC services, and ₹20 for AC services. Be careful of your belongings.

Tram: Introduced more than 125 years ago, Calcutta Tram Company (CTC) has nearly 150 operational trams and 9 terminals and runs on all popular routes the city.

Metro: Two Metro lines are operational right now - Line 1 (North-South) and Line 2 (East-West). A Smart Card, providing unlimited rides for tourists, is also available: ₹250 for one day and ₹550 for three days. Smart Cards can be recharged at ticket counters, recharging machines at the stations, or online.

Hand-pulled rickshaws & auto-rickshaws: Kolkata probably is the only Indian city where you will find hand-pulled rickshaws - remember, these rickshaws are not allowed to ply over the main roads. Auto-rickshaws are easily available. Haggle over fare.

Remember:

- Be careful of your belongings in crowded markets, places of worship and bus/trams/metros.

- Avoid loud music and noise.

- Always keep your Identity Card/Passport Copies to avoid hassles in hotels.

- Don't take a lot of cash with you, there are ATM's of almost all major banks in the city.

- Don’t buy antiques.

- In case you happen to lose your passport, immediately lodge a complaint at the police station and also inform your country's embassy.

- Beware of touts and agents.

- To secure your belongings, use a combination lock.