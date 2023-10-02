Cricket World Cup 2023: A complete guide for travellers and fans in Ahmedabad

Navigating a 600-year old city can be tricky, specially during the madness of a World Cup match. Monuments, museums, textile, rich culinary tradition, the lore of Mahatma Gandhi and the prestige of IIM, Ahmedabad holds so much within its boundaries. One would need a lifetime to experience every Ahmedabad delight, but if you are in the city only for handful of days, here’s a quick guide to what to see, do, eat, where to shop and how to criss-cross the city in the Metro. A general view of Narendra Modi Stadium.(PTI)

Match Fixtures:

• October 5: England vs New Zealand

• October 14: India vs Pakistan

• November 4: England vs Australia

• November 10: South Africa vs Afghanistan

• November 19: World Cup Final

Stadium: Narendra Modi Stadium. The world’s largest cricket stadium with a capacity of 132,000 spectators

Average Temperature: In October, high of 36 and low of 21 degree Celsius. Usually, no rain. In November, high of 33 and low of 16 degree Celsius.

How to reach the stadium:

Distance from Ahmedabad Airport is 8.3 kilometres. Taxi fare starts around ₹110.

Distance from Ahmedabad railway station is nearly 11 kilometres. Taxi/auto fare is around ₹140 one way. Nearest railway head is Chandkheda Road railway station (1.45 kms).

Nearest Metro: SP Stadium Metro Station (0.4 kms). The metro station has wide automatic fare gates for the differently abled, tactile path for the visually impaired and a ramp for wheelchairs.

What to see: Sabarmati Ashram, Statue of Unity, Kite Museum, Sabarmati Riverfront, Kankaria Lake, Adalaj Stepwell, Jama Masjid, Sidi Sayyed Mosque, Bhadra Fort, Calico Museum of Textiles, Akshardham Mandir, Hutheesing Jain Mandir. Note that a few of these monuments might have an entry fee + extra fee for photography.

You can book city sightseeing tours at ahmedabadtourism.in.

What to eat: Breakfast at New Irani Restaurant, Gujarati Thali in Chandra Villa that opened in 1898 and was the first to serve the now-famous Gujarati thali, Vishalla has traditional food & live gigs in the evening, lunch at Gopi Dining Hall, dinner at Agashiye, rooftop restaurant in the House of MG. Try street food in Manek Chowk, Bhatiyar Gali, Food Truck Park; khandvi, khakra, khaman, and kachori at Raipur Gate Market.

Hotels near Narendra Modi Stadium: Fortune Landmark (5.66 kms), Vivanta Ahmedabad (7 kms), Key Select by Lemon Tree (3.56 kms), Hotel Elysian Residency (5.39 kms), Hotel Motor Inn (1.68 kms), Fortune Park (8.2 kms).

Where/What to buy in Ahmedabad: Chaniya cholis in Lal Darwaza, kites in Teen Darwaza market; textile at Ghantakarna Mohair Market; buy books at Fernando’s Bridge Book market; artefacts at Kapasi.

Metro Smart Card: Purchase Smart card at any operational station by paying Rs. 100 (Rs. 50 as Security Deposit and Rs. 50 as Stored Value) through Cash or POS (Debit/Credit Card). Recharge card using Token Vending Machine (TVM) and Recharge Card Machine (RCM) at operational stations.

Gujarat Metro Rail’s Dos and Don’ts in the Metro:

• Do not squat on the train floor.

• Limit your baggage to 25 kgs.

• Avoid reading newspaper or crossing legs in crowded train as it leaves less space for fellow passengers

• Do not eat or drink inside trains and paid area of stations.

• Do not bring pets inside metro stations.

Remember:

Gujarat is a dry state: Gujarat is a dry state, hence alcohol is not sold in stores or served in restaurants. Bringing alcohol (even duty-free alcohol) is strictly prohibited.

According to the Bombay Act No. XXV of 1949, the state government might issue permits to tourist, foreign nationals and Indian citizens residing in a state where consumption of liquor is not prohibited to buy foreign liquor but the duration of the permit cannot exceed more than one month (a week for tourists). Coca Cola is the official non-alcoholic beverage partner at the ICC Men’s World Cup series.

Navratri: October 15 to 24: Navratri celebrations will be held until midnight. Carry a Photo Id, if you want to gatecrash a garba dance gathering.

During Navratri, several hotel, restaurant chains go 100% vegetarian, ask for a menu before ordering a meal.

Do not indulge in language lessons: If anyone is speaking incorrect English and/or the pronunciation is horribly wrong, do not correct them. It is impolite; be a good tourist and not a strict English language teacher.