March 1 - England will have to rebuild and regain their confidence in the 50-over format after a dismal Champions Trophy campaign, out-going captain Jos Buttler said, before adding that they had enough talent to turn around their flagging fortunes. Cricket-Buttler backs England rebuild in 50-over cricket

England were already out of contention for the semi-finals before their seven-wicket loss to South Africa in Karachi on Saturday that saw them bowled out for 179 after electing to bat first, the lowest innings total in the tournament to date.

Buttler announced he would step down on Friday and he would have hoped to go out on a high but in truth his side were well off the pace with bat and ball.

"That is a really disappointing performance. We are so far short of the mark there today. It is really disappointing," Buttler said.

"We are just not going on and making those big, telling contributions , which has been the story of the side for a little bit of time now."

It was a seventh straight loss for England in the 50-over format but Buttler believes they can rebuild their squad ahead of the 2027 Cricket World Cup to be hosted by South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

"As a group we are obviously not getting the results and that takes away some confidence," he said. "It is time for everyone to go away, have a change of scenery and work hard for wherever cricket takes them next.

"From this point forward, there is a huge opportunity for everyone inside the dressing room, and obviously people outside the dressing room, to really put their hand up and say they want to be part of the rebuild of the white ball teams.

"There is no doubt the talent is there. There is all the makings of putting together a really good side. And I'm sure Brendan and the guys at the top will formulate some plans.

"It is down to individuals as well to put their hand up and say that they want to be part of something moving forward and get the team back to where it should be."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.