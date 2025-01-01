Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cricket-Carey backs paceman Starc to win fitness race ahead of final test

Reuters |
Jan 01, 2025 10:42 AM IST

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/:Cricket-Carey backs paceman Starc to win fitness race ahead of final test

Jan 1 - Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey has backed Mitchell Starc to be ready for the decisive fifth and final test of the series against India when it starts in Sydney on Friday despite doubts over the fast bowler's fitness.

Cricket-Carey backs paceman Starc to win fitness race ahead of final test
Cricket-Carey backs paceman Starc to win fitness race ahead of final test

Starc was sent for back scans after clutching his ribs and side in the latter stages of Australia's thrilling 184-run victory in the fourth test in Melbourne, which earned Pat Cummins' side a 2-1 series lead.

"He'll be fine, he'll push through," Carey said. "I have played with Starcy for a long time now and he is one of the toughest cricketers I have played with.

"So he'll grimace, he'll grab his rib, no doubt, but he'll be ready for the contest."

Despite seeing Starc claim only one wicket during the fourth test, the vital scalp of Virat Kolhi during India's second innings run chase, Carey was impressed with the 34-year-old's performance at the MCG.

"I thought that first spell without the reward was, you know, some of the best bowling I've seen this series from him," he said.

"He's got an opportunity now to help this team in a test match. He'll be up for the contest. And I think his bowling just got better throughout the series."

The win in Melbourne means the Australians can claim the series, and with it the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with a draw in Sydney.

Carey stressed, however, that he and his team mates would be pushing for another victory to seal the series in style.

"To go into this last game 2-1 up is great for the group but it's another opportunity to win a test match," he said.

"We always play to win the game and then work backwards from there.

" a good position but I think this group's really keen to come here, put our good foot forward from day one and see what happens."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On