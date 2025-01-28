Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cricket-England win in Rajkot to stay alive in T20 series v India

Reuters |
Jan 28, 2025 11:01 PM IST

CRICKET-T20-IND-ENG/ (PIX):Cricket-England win in Rajkot to stay alive in T20 series v India

RAJKOT, India, - England secured a 26-run victory over India in the third T20 International on Tuesday as some sprightly bowling kept the tourists alive in the five-match series against the world champions.

Cricket-England win in Rajkot to stay alive in T20 series v India
Cricket-England win in Rajkot to stay alive in T20 series v India

Put into bat, England posted a modest 171-9 with Ben Duckett and Liam Livingstone providing major contributions.

India spinner Varun Chakravarthy claimed 5-24 but the English bowlers made their own mark and restricted their hosts to 145-9 to deny India an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

Beaten comprehensively in Kolkata and narrowly in Chennai, England had to win at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in what is their first series under Brendon McCullum as their white-ball coach.

India seamer Hardik Pandya dismissed Phil Salt in his first over but Duckett and England captain Jos Buttler propped up England with a 76-run stand.

An in-form Chakravarthy continued to torment the England batters and dismissed Buttler caught behind to trigger a batting collapse.

Buttler was initially adjudged not out but wicketkeeper Sanju Samson convinced India captain Suryakumar Yadav to review the decision, which was overturned after replays confirmed the batter had gloved the ball.

Duckett raced to a 26-ball fifty but fell soon after to Axar Patel's left-arm spin.

Chakravarthy dismissed Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton with successive deliveries but a hat-trick eluded him.

Realising he was running out of partners, Livingstone counter-attacked hitting spinner Ravi Bishnoi for three sixes in an over.

For India, seamer Mohammed Shami conceded 25 runs in his three tidy, though wicketless, overs on his return to international cricket after a year on the sidelines with an ankle injury. Jofra Archer dismissed Samson in his second over and then took a tumbling catch to remove the other India opener Abhishek Sharma, who made 24 and was looking dangerous.

Mark Wood got rid of Suryakumar and Adil Rashid sent back Tilak Varma to put England in charge.

Pandya kept India's hopes alive with a defiant 40 but his dismissal in the 19th over effectively sealed the match in England's favour.

The teams move to Pune for the penultimate T20 on Friday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On