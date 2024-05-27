Cricketing greats mentor youth at YSCE High-Performance Camp supported by ILT20

Dubai [UAE], : In their quest to discover and nurture home-grown cricket talent in the UAE while providing an opportunity to aspiring cricketers from India and Pakistan as well, the Yuvraj Singh Centre of Excellence High-Performance Camp with the Champ - a collaborative effort of Dubai Sports Council, SSF and supported by the International League T20 was organised in Dubai last week.Fostering inclusivity, the week-long camp provided Under-16 and Under-19 cricketers an equal platform to develop their skills. Both male and female participants competed together, promoting diversity and fairness. The camp commenced on 13th May with three days dedicated to intensive training followed by four days of competitive matches, culminating in the final showdown at the prestigious Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, 19th May. As part of the initiative, five standout players will be given the privilege of serving as net bowlers during Season 3 of ILT20.This would be the third edition of this concept, envisioned by SSF, and will soon be launched as a six-part cricket reality series. With the presence of legendary cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Imran Tahir along with UAE national cricket team coach Lalchand Rajput and hosted by popular anchor Rannvijay Singha the series promises to be an unforgettable experience for the participants and a thrilling watch for all cricket lovers all around the world.During the seven-day camp that was documented by the reality series crew, participants were provided with an opportunity to interact one-on-one with the cricketing greats where they got to discuss the region's cricket landscape and the role of initiatives like ILT20 in promoting the game and unearthing young talent in the region. Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin attended the event finale last Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium - one of the ILT20 venues. Lauding the efforts to develop cricket in the UAE, including the ILT20, Azharuddin said as quoted by ILT20 release, "There are a lot of opportunities in UAE now, including the ILT20 which is imperative for cricket to grow, more importantly, they are providing facilities for cricketers. When I was playing, there was only Sharjah but there are facilities in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ajman and many more. UAE will also feature in the Asia Cup, which is great for cricket in the country."Reflecting on the successful completion of Camp with the Champ, former India World Cup-winning cricketer, Yuvraj Singh said: "I think we had a fantastic camp. My interaction with kids around the technical, physical and mental aspects of the game between the ages of 14 and 18 was very good. I have been at that age, and I remember it used to be a delight to interact with international cricketers, hopefully, they can use it to become better cricketers and individuals."Speaking on the ILT20, he opined: " ILT20 is very good for UAE. It is a part of making cricket successful in the country. For cricket to grow in any country, you have to put in the hard work and the infrastructure."On the importance of YSCE Camp with the Champ initiative supported by the ILT20, Rajput further added, "The ILT20 is a boon for UAE cricket, this league has given a lot of opportunity for local players as they rub shoulders with international players, and this improves their game and their confidence level. Similarly, this initiative gives young cricketers a platform to improve and be scouted by the ILT20 teams.Echoing these sentiments, South African spinner, Imran Tahir said, "It has been a great opportunity for youngsters in UAE. I think it is a very good thing to have more events like this going forward along with all the other international cricket events in the UAE. Camps like this form the base of the system upon which you can build the structure. On the other hand, the ILT20 is also providing a platform for UAE's youngsters to play in a professional set up and many of them are using this to get recognition in other leagues as well."Indian actor and entertainer Rannvijay Singha too appreciated the efforts. He said, "The cricketers here are getting coached by legends like Yuvraj Singh and Imran Tahir. For budding cricketers to get this great exposure, and infrastructure and serve as net bowlers, they are getting ready for the big stage."

