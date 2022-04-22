Watch: CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja's gesture for MS Dhoni after his last-over heroics spreads like wildfire

Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja was the first in the queue from the CSK camp, waiting to shake hands with MS Dhoni after the legendary cricketer had pulled off an incredible last-over heist against Mumbai Indians. After shaking hands with all the MI players and support staff, when Dhoni came close to Jadeja, the latter took his cap off and bowed to Dhoni before shaking his hands.

Jadeja's gesture for Dhoni, who had scored an unbeaten 28 off 13 balls to help CSK beat MI by 3 wickets in a last-ball thriller at the Dy Patil Stadium in Mumbai, caught the eye of cricket fans as photos and videos of him bowing to Dhoni went viral on Twitter.

Watch Video: Jadeja bows down to MS Dhoni after his last-over hitting gives thrilling win to CSK

Dhoni hit 16 runs off the last four balls in one of the most incredible finishes in recent times. Dhoni took the game deep into the final over before smashing left-arm fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat for 6, 4, 2 4 and carried Chennai to 156/7.

Watch: Dhoni hits Unadkat for 6, 4, 2, 4 in a staggering last-ball finish

Mumbai’s seventh straight loss all but ended the team's hopes of reaching the playoffs.

The frustrated Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma pulled his cap over his face when Dhoni raised the victory with a flicked boundary to fine leg off Unadkat’s well-directed yorker.

Mumbai’s problem upfront in the batting continued and despite Chennai dropping four catches and Dhoni missing out on a stumping chance it managed to restrict Rohit’s team to 155-7.

“Actually we were very tense, the way the game was going,” said Chennai skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who dropped two of four catches. “He (Dhoni) showed the world that he’s still here and he can finish the game. We need to do some work on our fielding and take catches because we can’t keep dropping catches in every game.”

