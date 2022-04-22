Watch: Needing 16 off 4, MS Dhoni hits Jaydev Unadkat for 6, 4, 2, 4 in a staggering last-ball finish as CSK beat MI

There was a sense of calm in the entire DY Patil Stadium even when Chennai Super Kings needed 17 runs in the last over against Mumbai Indians, a side that was yet to win a game and desperate to stay alive in IPL 2022. The inevitable assurance was because of the presence of a certain MS Dhoni. Close to two years after his retirement, there was still a belief that Dhoni could pull it off. Jaydev Unadkat had the perfect start to the over. A near-perfect yorker trapped Dwaine Pretorious in front of the stumps. In walked Dwayne Bravo. CSK now needed 17 with a ball less. There was brief chat between Dhoni and Bravo. What was said would remain unknown but the way the West Indies' right-hander just tapped the next ball towards the on side to nonchalantly hand the strike back to Dhoni when boundaries were the need of the hour, was a clear giveaway. The entire world, including CSK (and perhaps MI too) knew that only Dhoni could pull it off. (CSK vs MI highlights)

With 16 needed off 4 balls, Dhoni smashed Unadkat straight over his head for a flat six. The crowd went crazy. Tension rose in the MI camp. Captain Rohit Sharma had a word with Unadkat. But Dhoni's facial expression was like he was having a morning walk on a pleasant Friday.

The next ball was short, Dhoni pulled away over short fine leg for a boundary. Now Dhoni was in the driver's seat. Unadkat, one of the most experienced players in the league, was under the pump, not because of poor bowling but because of the presence of Dhoni.

The former CSK skipper hit Unadkat's next ball towards deep square leg and came back for a couple.

4 needed off 1 ball. Unadkat bowled a good yorker but Dhoni used his amazingly strong wrist to just whip it past the short fine fielder and into the boundary.

CSK won the match by 3 wickets. Dhoni had done it again. With a smile and a raise of the bat, the legendary cricketer started to shake hands with the opposition.

Videos of Dhoni's last over heroics spread on social media like wildfire

Watch Video: 16 off 4 balls, MS Dhoni hits Jaydev Unadkat for 6, 4, 2, 4 as CSK beat MI in last-over thriller

Dhoni remained unbeaten with 28 off 13 balls, with three fours and a six, against Mumbai who scored 155-7 after Chennai skipper Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and asked them to bat first.

With seven losses in as many games, Mumbai Indians will need a miracle to come back from this position while it was a much needed win for CSK who too are looking for consistency after enduring a poor start to the season. Earlier, Choudhary (3/19) accounted for Rohit Sharma (0) and Ishan Kishan (0) in the first over and then dismissed Dewald Brewis (4), leaving Mumbai reeling at 23/3.

However, Varma’s unbeaten 51 off 43 balls, in which he struck three fours and two sixes, along with Unadkat’s blazing unbeaten 19, helped Mumbai cross the 150 run-mark.