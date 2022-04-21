MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings square off in 'El Classico' battle of survival
- IPL 2022 Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Five-time champions Mumbai eye their first win of this season against Chennai, who are also on brink of elimination with five defeats in six games. Follow Live Score and Updates of MI vs CSK Match Today at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
MI vs CSK, IPL 2022 Live Score Updates: Mumbai Indians are staring at the elimination with six straight defeats and the five-time IPL winners will look to notch up their first win of the season as they take on Chennai Super Kings at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Batting is a worry for the Mumbai outfit but their bowling remains a bigger problem, with Jasprit Bumrah being the lone enforcer. The bowling unit comprising Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat, Basil Thampi and Murugan Ashwin have had a substandard season so far. The focus will also be on Rohit Sharma, who hasn't been able to notch up a big inning so far. Young opener Ishan Kishan has also not justified his staggering price tag of ₹15.25 crore. Chennai also have had a torrid time this season. With five losses from six games, the side is just one place above bottom-placed Mumbai. Ruturaj Gaikwad found his mojo back with a 48-ball 73 against Gujarat but a wayward bowling display in the last five overs led to Chennai suffering their fifth defeat of the season.
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 21, 2022 05:14 PM IST
MI vs CSK IPL Match Today: Mumbai Indians' record at DY Patil Stadium
Mumbai have won five out of eight games at the venue and they flaunt a 59.38 win per cent against Chennai. First win of season on the cards?
Apr 21, 2022 05:13 PM IST
MI vs CSK Live Score: Mumbai Indians on brink of unwanted record
Mumbai Indians have endured six straight defeats and a loss tonight will take the tally to seven - the most consecutive defeats by any team at start of an IPL season.
Apr 21, 2022 05:09 PM IST
MI vs CSK IPL 2022 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma's recent form
One of the biggest concerns for Mumbai Indians has been the form of skipper Rohit Sharma. The opener has scored 114 runs from six innings, and the team will expect him to turn up in this crucial game. Rohit has been the top performer for Mumbai against Chennai Super Kings, with 661 runs against the four-time IPL winners.
Apr 21, 2022 05:07 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live: Head to Head record
Talking about Head to Head record, Mumbai Indians have won 19 out of 32 games against Chennai Super Kings. But they enter the contest on the back of six losses on the trot.
Apr 21, 2022 05:02 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live: Chennai Super Kings squad
Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.
Apr 21, 2022 05:00 PM IST
MI vs CSK IPL Match Today: Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube need to do an encore
While Ruturaj Gaikwad eyes another big knock, the onus will be on Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube if he falters. The Uthappa-Dube pair shared a 165-run stand – the highest for the third wicket in the history of IPL. They steered CSK to their first and only win of the season against RCB.
Apr 21, 2022 04:58 PM IST
MI vs CSK IPL 2022 Live Updates: Focus on Ruturaj Gaikwad
For Chennai, the biggest positive is Ruturaj Gaikwad finding his lost mojo with a brilliant fifty against Gujarat Titans. But Ravindra Jadeja will expect his bowlers to shoulder more responsibility tonight. The skipper himself hasn't looked his usual self with the ball.
Apr 21, 2022 04:55 PM IST
IPL 2022 MI vs CSK Live Score: Chennai Super Kings face bowling dilemma
Chennai have been missing Deepak Chahar and Adam Milne's absence piles further pressure on the defending champions.
Matheesha Pathirana, a 19-year old medium pacer, was a part of Sri Lanka's U19 World Cup squads in 2020 and 2022.
Apr 21, 2022 04:51 PM IST
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Updates
Chennai Super Kings have named Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana as a replacement for injured Adam Milne, who suffered a hamstring injury in his team's opener against Kolkata. The Kiwi quick has been ruled out of the tournament.
Apr 21, 2022 04:45 PM IST
MI vs CSK Live Score: Mumbai Indians in tricky spot
Mumbai Indians need to win all remaining eight matches to finish among the top four in the points table.
"There has to be a collective effort and that is what we are looking for," pointed out Unadkat.
Apr 21, 2022 04:43 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live: Jaydev Unadkat on ‘El Classico’ of the tournament
Mumbai Indians are on the verge of elimination with six straight losses and they look to rectify things in search of two crucial points. MI pacer Jaydev Unadkat talked about the 'El Classico' before the game.
"From the outside, it probably is the El Classico of the IPL. Both teams are gonna come hard and it will be a good contest," Unadkat told the media.
Apr 21, 2022 04:39 PM IST
IPL 2022 MI vs CSK Live Updates: Both heavyweights set to resume rivalry
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians are yet to record their first win of the season and they face Chennai in one of the most anticipated games of the season. The rivalry between two sides is often dubbed as 'El Classico' of the IPL. While Mumbai are at the bottom of the points table, Chennai are a rung above their rivals.
-
MI vs CSK IPL Match Today: Battle to save elimination
Their fortunes have nosedived this season and a win against Chennai would certainly put a smile on the faces of Mumbai Indians' fans. Talking about Chennai, the team's new skipper Ravindra Jadeja has not been able to inspire the side as expected.
There have been a few instances of individual brilliance but both Mumbai and Chennai have failed to fire collectively as a unit so far. The venue for today's game is DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.
Apr 21, 2022 04:30 PM IST
IPL 2022 MI vs CSK Live: Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the blockbuster IPL 2022 clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. It's indeed been a season of surprises so far!
The ongoing 10-team IPL edition has newbies Gujarat Titans leading the points table while Mumbai and Chennai, who have a combined nine titles, are languishing at the bottom. Despite enduring a torrid season, both heavyweights will look to put up a good show for their fans tonight. Expecting humdinger of a contest... stay tuned for live updates!
MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians face Chennai to save elimination
