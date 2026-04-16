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CSK dealt crushing injury setback as Khaleel Ahmed ruled out of IPL 2026 in huge blow

Khaleel Ahmed incurred the injury during the game against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 01:07 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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In another setback for Chennai Super Kings, fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2026 season owing to a quadriceps injury, which he incurred during the game against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, with Khaleel Ahmed during IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders, at MA Chidambaram Stadium(PTI)

The incident occurred in his final over of the match when Khaleel abruptly pulled out of his run-up before delivering the last ball, clutching his right leg in visible pain. He was soon forced to walk off the field.

“Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of IPL 2026 after sustaining a right quadricep injury in the game against KKR,” CSK confirmed on Thursday, wishing him a speedy recovery.

The left-arm pacer had been among CSK’s more consistent performers early in the season, featuring in all five matches and picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 8.67.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma uncertainty leaves Mumbai Indians scrambling: Who will replace the former captain in PBKS clash?

CSK are also awaiting the arrival of Spencer Johnson, who was signed as a replacement for the injured Nathan Ellis. The Australian quick is recovering from a back injury and is expected to join the squad next week, having resumed bowling.

“I mean to have someone like him with his pace and great skills is important, but we’re not sure how much of a role he’ll play this year,” CSK bowling coach Eric Simons said. “But that’s fine, he’s a fantastic acquisition. He’s got some tremendous attributes.”

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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