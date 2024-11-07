Menu Explore
CSK face backlash for not drawing a line in country's interest after special treatment for NZ star: ‘A foreign player…’

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 07, 2024 06:37 AM IST

Ex-CSK player was critical of the franchise's actions and asserted that it's good to look after your players but should draw a line.

Chennai Super Kings have faced backlash for allowing Rachin Ravindra to practice at CSK Academy ahead of the Test series against India, as Robin Uthappa suggested that the franchise needs to act in the country's interest first. Ravindra was the highest run-getter for New Zealand in his team's 3-0 series win over the hosts. The left-handed batter slammed 256 runs in three Tests at an average of 51.20, which included a century.

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra and teammates during Day 2 of the third test match against India, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.(ANI)
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra and teammates during Day 2 of the third test match against India, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.(ANI)

Ravindra was released by CSK ahead of the IPL Auction, but the franchise allowed him to practice at CSK Academy and get used to the Indian conditions, which did wonders for the young batter in the three-match series.

Uthappa, who played for CSK in the past, was critical of the franchise's actions and asserted that it's good to look after your players but should draw a line where the country's interest is in between.

"Rachin Ravindra came here and practised at the CSK Academy. CSK is a beautiful franchise that will always look after its franchise players but a line has to be drawn where the interest of the country comes ahead of your franchise players, especially when he is a foreign player and comes and plays against our country," Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.

‘CSK always go over and above for their players’

The former batter said that he loves his former franchise but suggested that they should reconsider taking the same call in future.

"I am not surprised that CSK always go over and above for their players but somewhere in that kindness, maybe I am not saying the right thing, I absolutely love CSK, but when it comes to the country, there should be a line somewhere where we do not cross that line," he added.

However, Uthappa was impressed with Ravindra's performances throughout the series and rated his century in Bengaluru as one of the best in India by an overseas player.

"On the basis of that preparation, Rachin Ravindra batter brilliantly. One of the best knocks by an overseas player. On that wicket, 134 off 157 balls, it was solid batting. He then showed that he is the future of New Zealand cricket," he concluded.

