'CSK fans don't want to hear…': Ian Bishop's on-air praise for Yash Dayal after motivating chat on eve of Chennai clash

Legendary West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop was all elated to witness Yash Dayal's redemption act against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday night. Dayal, who was smashed for five consecutive sixes in IPL 2023, redeemed himself in the back-to-back seasons against CSK to take them over the line with his last-over heroics. He was monumental for Royal Challengers Bengaluru to reach the playoffs last season with his last-over brilliance against CSK in the do-or-die match and defended 17 runs against the likes of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja. The left-arm pacer had a deja vu moment on Saturday, and the task was to defend 15 runs this time with the same CSK pair in the middle. He replicated the same performance and got the better of Dhoni in the middle of the over and then took RCB over the line. Yash Dayal once again delivered a brilliant final over for RCB against CSK.(PTI Image)

Bishop, who was in the commentary box during Dayal's final over, shared a story about meeting the left-arm pacer in the mall on the eve of the clash as he revealed the chat he had with him.

"I want to tell a story for this young man. I met him yesterday at a shopping mall. He came up to me and introduced himself. I asked him how he was going. He said he wasn't so happy with the way his season had gone with the ball, and the one thing I said to him is that every commentator since that incident two years ago is backing you to continue excelling. And he just took it so calmly and said, Yes, sir, yes," Bishop said on-air.

‘Great redemption for this kid under pressure’

Dayal has been on a redemption arc since joining RCB last year. A year prior, he faced scrutiny after getting hit for five consecutive sixes to KKR, and his then-team, GT, lost the crucial clash. However, the RCB management has shown immense faith in his abilities and the left-arm has not disappoint them in the crunch situations.

Bishop didn't shy away from admitting that he is overjoyed with Dayal's redemption under pressure.

"I'm overjoyed and I know CSK fans don't want to hear that, but this is great redemption for this kid under pressure because he's been through Ravi Shastri so much in that incident two years ago," he added.