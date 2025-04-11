CSK hit all-time low as MS Dhoni's captaincy return faces horror start vs KKR

MS Dhoni's third stint as CSK captain is going according to plan, as the franchise hit an all-time low against KKR on Friday, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Dhoni took over as skipper after Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered a fracture, which ruled him out for the remaining games. The management decision saw Dhoni extend his record as the oldest captain in IPL history and the first to skipper a team after turning 42. (CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 Live Score) Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni returns to pavilion after his dismissal.(PTI)

But then it looks like Gaikwad's absence in the top order has left a massive void in CSK's batting approach as they crumbled for 103/9 in 20 overs vs Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata, as Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy wrecked havoc.

CSK hit all-time low in MS Dhoni's captaincy return

It turned out to be CSK's lowest-ever IPL total in Chennai, with their previous being the 109 vs MI in 2019. Meanwhile, it is also their third-lowest score in IPL history and also the smallest total vs KKR.

It didn't go according to plan, right from the start as opener Devon Conway (12) lost his wicket in the fourth over and his partner Rachin Ravindra (4) was dismissed in the fifth. Meanwhile, Vijay Shankar was dismissed in the 10th over for 29 off 21 balls and Rahul Tripathi (16) fell in the final ball of the 11th, with CSK stuttering at 65/4.

Shivam Dube's arrival at No. 5 provided some hope to CSK, but he didn't find any partner. R Ashwin (1), Ravindra Jadeja (0), Deepak Hooda (0) and Dhoni (1) were dismissed in quick succession. Meanwhile, tailenders Noor Ahmad (1) and Anshul Kamboj (3*) failed to do anything as Dube managed to remain unbeaten with a knock of 31* off 29 balls.

CSK's 103/9 is also the second-lowest team total by any side at the Chepauk, after RCB's 70 all-out in 2019. Meanwhile, CSK also lost six wickets to spinners, which is the most for them in any IPL innings.