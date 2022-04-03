Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Didn't realise how good he is till I saw him at CSK': Mike Hussey all praise for 'graceful' all-rounder
cricket

'Didn't realise how good he is till I saw him at CSK': Mike Hussey all praise for 'graceful' all-rounder

Moeen Ali scored 35 off 22 balls in his first match of the 2022 IPL season for the Chennai Super Kings. 
Hussey said that CSK are confident of turning around their slow start. (BCCI)
Updated on Apr 03, 2022 07:07 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Mike Hussey admitted that he had got to understand just how good Moeen Ali is only when he saw the all-rounder at the franchise last year. Moeen's runs batting No.3 was an integral part of CSK's run to the title last season and he scored 35 off 22 balls in his first match of the 2022 season.

Moeen had missed the first match of the season due to visa issues. He had retired from Test cricket last year, choosing to prioritise his T20 career.  

“Moeen Ali, honestly, is an unbelievable player. I only watched him closely for the first time when he joined the CSK squad in the last season. So, I didn't realise how good a player he actually is. He's a beautiful batsman, a graceful player. Just the way he times the cricket ball is fantastic,” said Hussey. 

Hussey said that the team is confident that they have the personnel to turn around the slow start they have got off to this season. CSK have lost both their opening matches, failing to defend a target of 211 in the second game. They now face Punjab Kings on Sunday.  

"It's been one of the traits of CSK over the years. Obviously, MS Dhoni who's captained the team for a long time and Stephen Fleming, the coach, are very calm and collected characters all the time. The first couple of games didn't go as per the plans but we are certainly not panicking as these are early stages," said Hussey. 

csk chennai super kings mike hussey moeen ali ms dhoni ipl 2022
