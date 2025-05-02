CSK outrightly rejected Priyansh Arya, all other names suggested by their scouts in IPL auction: Report

Chennai Super Kings' poor performance this IPL season, marked by a string of unwanted records, including their first defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk since 2008 and a five-match home losing streak, brought their rigid recruitment strategy under intense scrutiny. While head coach Stephen Fleming advocated for experience and a measured approach to batting, the team's failure to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in three seasons ignited debates about their approach, particularly their decisions at the mega auction. The CSK auction team

The Indian Express reported that the CSK management overlooked recommendations from their own talent scouts. The report claimed that several young, promising talents identified by the scouting team were not even considered during the auction. Priyansh Arya was the biggest example. The left-hander from Delhi, who has emerged as a find of this IPL by providing breathtaking starts to Punjab Kings, was recommended by the CSK scouts, but the management, which includes the coach, captain and other senior members, did not pick him in the auction.

In 10 matches, Priyansh has scored 346 runs at a staggering strike rate of 196.59. He has also smashed the third-fastest IPL century by an Indian this season.

Other franchises, on the other hand, have successfully unearthed and benefited from previously unknown talents from domestic T20 leagues, a route Chennai appears hesitant to fully embrace. In the past, players like Varun Chakaravarthy and Sai Sudharsan, who have gone on to make significant impacts for other franchises, also reportedly slipped through CSK's fingers despite being on their scouts' radar.

Despite a history of bouncing back after disappointing seasons, this year's struggles raise critical questions about CSK's player retentions and auction picks. The decision to retain Ravindra Jadeja for a substantial ₹18 crore and Shivam Dube for ₹12 crore, when compared to other top Indian players' salaries, has come under the scanner. Their significant investments in experienced bowlers like Ashwin ( ₹9.75 crore) and Noor Ahmad ( ₹10 crore) seemingly limited their ability to compete for high-profile batters at the auction, resulting in them missing out on players like KL Rahul, Liam Livingstone, and Glenn Maxwell. Instead, they had to settle for utility players.