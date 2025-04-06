CSK players' criticism on Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel catches coach Fleming off guard: 'Don't follow that...'

Things are going from bad to worse for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025 edition. The five-time champions suffered their third consecutive defeat after going down against Delhi Capitals by 25 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The batting lineup failed to rise to the challenge again, paving the way for an easy victory for the visitors. After the contest, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming was caught off-guard when Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel was mentioned during the post-match press conference. CSK players' criticism on Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel stumps coach Stephen Fleming. (PTI/Reuters )

Earlier, during the 18th edition of the cash-rich league, a video was uploaded on Ashwin's YouTube channel in which three panellists criticised the team's performance. During the interaction, one panellist said that CSK should not have picked Noor Ahmad in the mega auction.

It needs to be mentioned that Noor Ahmad is currently the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing IPL 2025 edition, with 10 scalps to his name. However, the panellist said the franchise should have added someone else to their squad, considering they already had Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

A reporter questioned this entire discourse during the press conference, asking whether such discussions on a team player's personal YouTube channel might make things awkward.

Fleming initially had difficulty understanding the question. However, later, he said he was not too fussed about it.

“Mate, I have no idea. I don't even know he had a channel, so I don't follow that stuff. That's irrelevant. You guys are important,” he said at the post-match press conference.

‘Need to do better’

CSK have failed to chase a target of more than 175 since IPL 2021. No batter was able to get going against Delhi Capitals when the team was set a target of 184.

Vijay Shankar and MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 69 and 30 respectively. However, the duo did not show enough intent in the middle phase, especially when the asking rate was more than 14 runs per over.

CSK coach Fleming said he knows his team needs to improve its performance when chasing big targets. The five-time champions have now dropped to eighth place in the standings.

“We are looking to find the formula that will get us over the line. We are certainly well aware of the chasing stat. We are focusing, bowling-wise, to restrict teams below that, but we do need to be better with the bat. We need to have one or two players in form, predominantly in the top three or four," said Fleming.

"You look at the teams that are doing well and you see that the majority of runs are getting scored through the top three or top four. A little bit more run-production there allows the power-hitters to come at the right spots. We haven’t been able to introduce players at the right time. Six to 15 to 20-run losses are annoying," he added.