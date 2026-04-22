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CSK put brakes on MS Dhoni comeback buzz before MI clash, insist 'he will only play when he's ready'

MS Dhoni was spotted training at the Wankhede Stadium nets, strongly hinting at a possible return for the clash against the Mumbai Indians on Thursday

Updated on: Apr 22, 2026 07:05 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Into the fourth week of the season, there is still no clarity on when, or even whether, MS Dhoni will return to action for the Chennai Super Kings. The former captain had suffered a calf injury just before the start of the season, with CSK initially stating that he would be sidelined for two weeks, raising expectations of a return by the third week. However, there has been no sign of Dhoni making a comeback so far.

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni during a practice session during the Indian Premier League 2026.(HT_PRINT)

On Tuesday, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter was spotted training at the Wankhede Stadium nets. He not only had an extended batting session but also went through keeping drills, strongly hinting at a possible return for the clash against the Mumbai Indians on Thursday. But the comeback buzz was put to rest a day later.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference in Mumbai, CSK bowling coach Eric Simmons clarified that the call on Dhoni’s return would rest solely with the player himself.

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These injury setbacks have taken a toll on Chennai’s campaign. The five-time champions currently find themselves in the bottom half of the points table, with just two wins in four matches. They sit eighth in the standings, having lost their first three games before bouncing back with consecutive wins at home, only to suffer another setback in their previous outing against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / CSK put brakes on MS Dhoni comeback buzz before MI clash, insist 'he will only play when he's ready'
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