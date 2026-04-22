CSK put brakes on MS Dhoni comeback buzz before MI clash, insist 'he will only play when he's ready'

Into the fourth week of the season, there is still no clarity on when, or even whether, MS Dhoni will return to action for the Chennai Super Kings. The former captain had suffered a calf injury just before the start of the season, with CSK initially stating that he would be sidelined for two weeks, raising expectations of a return by the third week. However, there has been no sign of Dhoni making a comeback so far.

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni during a practice session during the Indian Premier League 2026.(HT_PRINT)

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On Tuesday, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter was spotted training at the Wankhede Stadium nets. He not only had an extended batting session but also went through keeping drills, strongly hinting at a possible return for the clash against the Mumbai Indians on Thursday. But the comeback buzz was put to rest a day later.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference in Mumbai, CSK bowling coach Eric Simmons clarified that the call on Dhoni’s return would rest solely with the player himself.

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{{^usCountry}} “MS will only play when he feels he is ready to go and the medical team clears him, so I am not going to make any announcement sitting here,” Simmons said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “MS will only play when he feels he is ready to go and the medical team clears him, so I am not going to make any announcement sitting here,” Simmons said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Chennai have been grappling with a spate of injuries this season. More recently, fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed was ruled out of the tournament due to a right quadriceps injury, while top-order batter Ayush Mhatre has also been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with a hamstring injury. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chennai have been grappling with a spate of injuries this season. More recently, fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed was ruled out of the tournament due to a right quadriceps injury, while top-order batter Ayush Mhatre has also been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with a hamstring injury. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The franchise is yet to announce replacements for the two players. However, reports suggest that former Mumbai Indians pacer Akash Madhwal attended CSK’s trials in Hyderabad, while Rajvardhan Hangargekar was also speculated to have taken part in a trial session with the team in Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The franchise is yet to announce replacements for the two players. However, reports suggest that former Mumbai Indians pacer Akash Madhwal attended CSK’s trials in Hyderabad, while Rajvardhan Hangargekar was also speculated to have taken part in a trial session with the team in Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

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These injury setbacks have taken a toll on Chennai’s campaign. The five-time champions currently find themselves in the bottom half of the points table, with just two wins in four matches. They sit eighth in the standings, having lost their first three games before bouncing back with consecutive wins at home, only to suffer another setback in their previous outing against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad.

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